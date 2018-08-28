Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

NFU hits out at report proposals to cut livestock numbers

PUBLISHED: 14:04 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:04 16 November 2018

Lord Deben, John Gummer, stands in a field near his Winston home Picture: SU ANDERSON

Lord Deben, John Gummer, stands in a field near his Winston home Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

A report from a committee chaired by a Suffolk lord, which is calling for sheep and cattle numbers to be cut to tackle climate change, has come under fire from farmers’ leaders.

Comment
NFU deputy president Guy Smith, who farms at St Osyth, near Clacton Picture: NFUNFU deputy president Guy Smith, who farms at St Osyth, near Clacton Picture: NFU

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has hit out at a report from the Committee on Climate Change, chaired by Lord Deben, which called for a cut by between a fifth and a half for sheep and cattle farming.

Land must be managed in a “fundamentally different” way, with bold changes needed so land can produce food, but deliver greenhouse gas reductions and cope with climate impacts such as flooding, as well as providing space for a growing population to live, it said.

Boosting woodland cover from 13% today to 19% by 2050, restoring as much as 70% of UK peatland, more hedgerows and more mixed farming could help deliver needed emissions cuts, it added.

Reducing meat consumption in line with the Government’s healthy eating guidelines would cut emissions and free up land for other uses, it argued, though the report does not call for people to switch to vegetarian diets.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “The NFU has been clear with its position on British farming’s role in tackling climate change; reducing livestock numbers in the UK is not a part of that policy. We are disappointed to see the Committee on Climate Change include that recommendation in its report. The report simply does not recognise the environmental benefits grass-fed beef and sheep production brings to the UK.”

NFU deputy president Guy  Smith, who farms near Clacton-on-Sea, said the sector was at the forefront of climate change impacts, but any future farming policy needed to enable farmers to meet the food production needs of the nation, alongside environmental ambitions.

Lord Deben said there was “an urgent need” to change the way we use our land as he advocated mixed farming.

“What we’re saying is not that  the answer is vegetarianism, that would be the wrong answer, it’s  that people will eat better meat,  eat less of it, get the balanced  diet that the Government wants,”  he said. Beef cattle have a role  to play in fertilising the soil through their manure and even  the way they walk, he said, but  he warned against the intensive farming that monocultures  produce.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Suffolk presence of one of the county’s biggest employers is at stake in Brexit negotiations

41 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Philips Avent in Glemsford. General manager, Walter Mattis and Pauline Sparkes (pic taken in 2014).

A multinational company which employs around 600 people in Glemsford could relocate out of the UK if Theresa May’s plans are rejected and Britain opts for a hard Brexit.

Working with war veterans

12:29 David Vincent
Gold for Essex-based Big Wave PR in the 2018 CIPR Pride Awards. Founder and managing director Hilary Collins receives the award. Picture: BIG WAVE PR

Essex-based PR agency, Big Wave PR, has won two gold CIPR PRide Awards (Anglia, Thames and Chiltern) for its campaigns with the Royal British Legion’s travel arm, Remembrance Travel.

All weather power pair win award

12:07 David Vincent
Winners of the Living Values Linespersons' Award Winners. From left, Karl Lawrence, Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks, presenting their award and Simon Eckles Picture: NIGEL BOWLES

A Suffolk duo who keep the lights on in their communities through all weathers, has won a special award that recognises.

Developing the effective leaders of tomorrow

11:37 David Vincent
The proud graduates from the inaugural Fred. Olsen Women’s Leadership Network course receive their certificates at the Woburn Hotel, Woburn, Bedfordshire on 8th November 2018. Pictured, left to right, back row: Fay McCormack, General Manager, Star Clippers – Fred. Olsen Travel; Rachael Jackson, Public Relations Manager – Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines; Susanna Frost, Human Resources Director – Fred. Olsen Ltd.; Penny Edgar, Director of Finance and Treasury – Fred. Olsen Ltd.; Nick Emery, Chief Executive Officer – Fred. Olsen Ltd.; Diane Hance, Head of Organisational Development – Fred. Olsen Ltd.; Rachel Lambert, Managing Director – StudyFlex; Belinda Mindell, Chief Financial Officer – Fred. Olsen LtdClaire Wright, Head of Finance – Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines; Lauren Wheatley, Director of Advisory and Analytics Natural Power; Nancy McLean, Head of Offshore – Natural Power.Pictured, left to right, front row: Bridget Coe, Franchise Manager – Fred. Olsen Travel; Leanne Ramage, Head of Projects, Technical Department

Fred. Olsen is celebrating the first graduates from its new Women’s Leadership Network course, with a graduation ceremony held at the Woburn Hotel, Bedfordshire.

Lettings agency welcomes mayor to new home

10:52 David Vincent
GD Estates, new office in The Traverse, Bury St Edmunds (L-R) Mandy Finlayson, Klair Bauly, The Mayor Cllr Margaret Marks, Tracey Nunn, Mike Kirkham (Our Bury St Edmunds), Louise Howe, Sophie Gidney. Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

The team behind a busy Bury St Edmunds letting agency, who are more used to helping their clients move to a new home, are celebrating a move of their own.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide