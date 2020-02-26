E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex farmer who served as deputy president of NFU 'philosophical' as vote goes against him

PUBLISHED: 17:10 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 26 February 2020

Guy Smith addresses the NFU conference 2020 Picture: SIMON HADLEY

Guy Smith addresses the NFU conference 2020 Picture: SIMON HADLEY

Simon Hadley/ www.simonhadley.co.uk

An Essex arable farmer who served for six years in top roles at the National Farmers' Union (NFU) said he had "no regrets" as he lost his bid to continue as deputy president.

New postholders Essex farmer Tom Bradshaw, now vice president, and Stuart Roberts, now deputy, flanking NFU president Minette Batters Picture: SIMON HADLEYNew postholders Essex farmer Tom Bradshaw, now vice president, and Stuart Roberts, now deputy, flanking NFU president Minette Batters Picture: SIMON HADLEY

Guy Smith, who farms at St Osyth, near Clacton-on-Sea, had been deputy for two years and vice president for four and said he had enjoyed his time at the top.

Stuart Roberts - who was vice president - was elevated to deputy, and another Essex arable farmer, Tom Bradshaw - who farms at Fordham, near Colchester - was voted in as vice president at the NFU conference. Minette Batters was re-elected unopposed as president.

MORE - Brexit and how farmers can survive it: how the next 11 months will shape the sector

Mr Smith praised fellow Essex farmer Tom as a "bright young man and well regarded".

"That's the way the cookie crumbles," he said of the result.

You may also want to watch:

"This day was always in front of me. I will stay philosophical and won't be bored."

Mr Smith, who has performed roles at the NFU for 18 years, admitted "life's going to be very different" following years of travelling the country and meeting farmers to hear their concerns.

"No regrets, and the NFU's a great organisation to work for," he said. "You count your blessings."

A keen writer, he has written a history of the NFU in Essex, said he thought he had a chance to win the vote at conference but it wasn't to be - but he has always been a keen proponent of elections for the top roles.

He wished the new team well, he said.

"I'm proud of what I have done," he added. "I have had a great time. The NFU is a great organisation. With a democracy you have to take the rough with the smooth and good luck to Tom - he's another Essex boy."

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suffolk superfan: To win Eurovision again we mustn’t enter rubbish songs!

1981: Bucks Fizz took the Eurovision crown with Making Your Mind Up Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich MP puts hat in ring for town’s traffic task force

A task force to address traffic issues in Ipswich is to progress now that the northern route will no longer go ahead. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs and violent crime crackdown sees police arrest 73 people

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car Colchester during two weeks of police activity for Operation Sceptre Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Philharmonic Orchestra inspires Suffolk children to enjoy classical music

Young musicians Ned, Helena, Georgia, Noah, Tillie and Freya at Holbrook primary school play alongside Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24