Essex farmer who served as deputy president of NFU 'philosophical' as vote goes against him

Guy Smith addresses the NFU conference 2020 Picture: SIMON HADLEY Simon Hadley/ www.simonhadley.co.uk

An Essex arable farmer who served for six years in top roles at the National Farmers' Union (NFU) said he had "no regrets" as he lost his bid to continue as deputy president.

New postholders Essex farmer Tom Bradshaw, now vice president, and Stuart Roberts, now deputy, flanking NFU president Minette Batters Picture: SIMON HADLEY New postholders Essex farmer Tom Bradshaw, now vice president, and Stuart Roberts, now deputy, flanking NFU president Minette Batters Picture: SIMON HADLEY

Guy Smith, who farms at St Osyth, near Clacton-on-Sea, had been deputy for two years and vice president for four and said he had enjoyed his time at the top.

Stuart Roberts - who was vice president - was elevated to deputy, and another Essex arable farmer, Tom Bradshaw - who farms at Fordham, near Colchester - was voted in as vice president at the NFU conference. Minette Batters was re-elected unopposed as president.

Mr Smith praised fellow Essex farmer Tom as a "bright young man and well regarded".

"That's the way the cookie crumbles," he said of the result.

"This day was always in front of me. I will stay philosophical and won't be bored."

Mr Smith, who has performed roles at the NFU for 18 years, admitted "life's going to be very different" following years of travelling the country and meeting farmers to hear their concerns.

"No regrets, and the NFU's a great organisation to work for," he said. "You count your blessings."

A keen writer, he has written a history of the NFU in Essex, said he thought he had a chance to win the vote at conference but it wasn't to be - but he has always been a keen proponent of elections for the top roles.

He wished the new team well, he said.

"I'm proud of what I have done," he added. "I have had a great time. The NFU is a great organisation. With a democracy you have to take the rough with the smooth and good luck to Tom - he's another Essex boy."