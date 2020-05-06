E-edition Read the EADT online edition
East Anglian farmers’ leader heads to France to start a new life

PUBLISHED: 08:41 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 06 May 2020

Off to France: National Farmers' Union East regional director Rachel Carrington Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Off to France: National Farmers' Union East regional director Rachel Carrington Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has chosen a new regional leader to succeed its current director – who is off to start a new life in France.

Gary Ford, who has been appointed as regional director of NFU East Anglia Picture: TOBY LEAGary Ford, who has been appointed as regional director of NFU East Anglia Picture: TOBY LEA

Rachel Carrington will be succeeded by Gary Ford as NFU East Anglia director, a post based at the organisation’s regional headquarters in Newmarket.

Mr Ford, 52, currently the NFU’s chief poultry adviser, will succeed Ms Carrington when she leaves the NFU later this summer to start her new life.

MORE – East Anglian fruit farmers overwhelmed by massive response as UK workers answer call for more pickers

Before he was appointed to his current position in September 2013, Gary was the county adviser for Worcestershire and Warwickshire, working with members on key issues affecting the two counties. He also worked as an NFU group secretary in Warwickshire and Staffordshire and in the commercial poultry sector.

His parents still farm in Worcestershire, and he has extensive experience in the agricultural industry, including his 16 years with the NFU.

“I’m incredibly proud to be taking up the role of regional director for the NFU in East Anglia and I’m looking forward to working with members, colleagues and stakeholders,” he said.

“I’ve spent a lot of my time here, working with our poultry members, and I have a great affinity for the region, including taking my degree in agriculture at Writtle College in Essex.

“From its poultry businesses to salad, vegetable and arable production, there is a thriving farming industry here that has so much to offer the nation and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ms Carrington has worked for the NFU for more than 25 years and has led the regional team in East Anglia for the past two years.

“I’m sad to be leaving a job that I have enjoyed, and I will miss the colleagues and members I’ve got to know well during my time with the NFU, but I am excited about starting a new life in France,” she said.

“I feel very privileged to have worked for the NFU and been involved with the industry for so long, helping members with the challenges and opportunities that they face.”

The start date for Mr Ford in the new role will be announced shortly, the NFU said.

