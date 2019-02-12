Suffolk farmers welcome new NFU county adviser

Charles Hesketh, National Farmers' Union Suffolk county adviser Picture: BRIAN FINNERTY Brian Finnerty/nfu

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has welcomed a new county adviser for Suffolk.

Charles Hesketh has been working in the seed potato industry for the past five years, coordinating planting, allocations and forward planning in East Anglia and further afield.

During that time he built strong relationships with various different growers and suppliers and now hopes to work closely with them, and act on their behalf, with stakeholders and other organisations.

Charles grew up in rural Yorkshire near Harrogate. He first fell in love with farming at 15, when he began working on a nearby family friend’s organic farm during weekends and holidays.

After completing a four-year business and economics degree at the University of Liverpool, he joined the MDS fresh produce graduate student scheme. This included placements as technical management for a tomato nursery and planning the import of various vegetables to supply the ready meal market.

Charles said: “In my previous role I have seen first-hand the incredible passion and professionalism demonstrated by British farmers. I now want to use my skills and experience to make a real difference and to be a strong voice for NFU members in Suffolk.”