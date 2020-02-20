E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

NFU county leader welcomes a new DEFRA boss who 'knew his strawberries'

PUBLISHED: 14:15 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 20 February 2020

Newly-appointed DEFRA secretary George Eustice 'knew his strawberries', says Glenn Buckingham Picture: KIERON TOVELL

Newly-appointed DEFRA secretary George Eustice 'knew his strawberries', says Glenn Buckingham Picture: KIERON TOVELL

Kieron Tovell

A Suffolk farmers' leader has a particular reason for welcoming the appointment of George Eustice as the government's new environment secretary, having spent family holidays with him.

Glenn Buckingham, chair of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union Picture: GREGG BROWNGlenn Buckingham, chair of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union Picture: GREGG BROWN

Former farming minister Mr Eustice, announced last week as the new big-hitter on the DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) desk, took over from Theresa Villiers.

Ms Villiers, the successor to Michael Gove, spent just six months in the role before being ousted in a February cabinet reshuffle. The Eustice appointment has been widely welcomed among farmers, who feel he understands the industry better than his predecessor.

MORE - 'It's not enough' - fruit grower under pressure as new immigration rules look set to shrink workforce

Suffolk branch chairman of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) Glenn Buckingham, who runs an arable operation at Helmingham, near Debenham, is a long-time friend of the Eustices - a Cornwall-based farming family - in spite of the geographical distance.

You may also want to watch:

His family first met the Eustice family some 40 years ago when George would have been about eight years old, he explained.

"My parents and his were very good friends and George came with the family to holiday in East Anglia," he said.

"Being involved in the soft fruit, vegetable and beef sectors they shared skills and knowledge. The Eustice family grew fruit and vegetables in Cornwall and marketed with daily trips to Midlands wholesale markets.

"George knew his strawberries, in particular. His career took the political direction but his mother and brother run a very successful farm shop, butchery and restaurant to this day, alongside their farm. Both of our fathers have since passed away.

"George's farming background really should help agriculture's exposure in Whitehall, but of course he will now have all sectors of DEFRA to respond to - no mean task. I wish him well and will no doubt see him at the national NFU conference soon."

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews called to Colchester Castle

Fire engines have been called to Colchester Castle Picture: LUKE PAYNE

Drivers warned of A14 delays as police escort abnormal load

The abnormal load will be escorted down the A14 this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Academy trust blames agency charges after supply staff spending doubles to £1.2m

Tim Coulson from the Unity Schools Partnership Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

Brothers sentenced for repeatedly kicking fellow taxi driver in head

The brothers were sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

‘A different gravy, a diamond and too good for League Two’ - how El Mizouni’s Cambridge loan is pushing him towards Town’s first team

Idris El Mizouni is enjoying his loan spell at Cambridge United from Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24