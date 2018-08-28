Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Farming opinion: Farmers urged to review water abstraction licences for next year following summer drought

PUBLISHED: 10:23 24 November 2018

Paul Hammett

There are a number of ways abstraction licences can be changed, including extending the reservoir filling season says Paul Hammett Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

There are a number of ways abstraction licences can be changed, including extending the reservoir filling season says Paul Hammett Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Archant

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) is urging farmers and growers to use the next few months to carry out a ‘health check’ on their abstraction licences to make sure they are fit to meet current needs.

Comment
National Farmers' Union water expert Paul Hammett Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNational Farmers' Union water expert Paul Hammett Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our call to act comes at the end of a really challenging growing year. In terms of access to water, although aquifer levels and river flows remained at near normal levels, irrigated crops still struggled in terms of both yields and quality.

Any predictions of drought and water scarcity in 2019 would be premature, but the NFU is maintaining regular contact with the Environment Agency through the winter to monitor its ongoing appraisal of the water resources situation and to review its regulatory position formed during this year’s agricultural drought.

This year’s Environment Agency policy of ‘abstraction licence flexibility’ was welcomed by many growers, not least because it signalled a ‘green light’ for abstractors to actively engage with the Agency to discuss options and prospects for licence trading and other innovative options for sustainable water management.

However, while growers warmly welcomed the practice of ‘rapid decision making’, many were frustrated by the Agency’s refusal to permit trades of ‘unused headroom’, even in water bodies where water sources were at normal levels and the need was very short term.

Innovative solutions to sustainable water management were particularly hard to find in some of the Broadland catchments, where ongoing investigations into the potential effects of abstraction on important wetland sites continue.

Nevertheless, we would encourage farmers to explore and build on the opportunities provided for licence flexibility and put in place, sooner rather than later, schemes for the pre-approval of licence trades, even if they are not ultimately needed.

The Environment Agency has developed a mapping tool to help farmers identify other local abstractions, with a view to providing simple information to identify potential trades. This could be an important tool by facilitating pre-approval trades for next season.

Operationally, many farmers are also reviewing their water application methods to ensure they are efficient. Options include improved monitoring of crop needs and investing in new application systems, including trickle irrigation.

All users of trickle irrigation methods must apply for new abstraction licences during this winter and spring and certainly well before the application deadline of 31 December 2019. This includes, for example, potato growers using trickle methods on existing spray irrigation licences which, at least, need to be varied accordingly.

Experiences of this year’s drought are making farmers think carefully about long term planning of water management, with some evidence of renewed interest in co-operation, collaboration and the benefits of local abstractor groups.

An increasing number of farmers are interested in exploring opportunities for closer engagement with public water companies in terms of trading and innovative ways to use available water that might otherwise be wasted.

Opportunities potentially afforded by the Agency’s new ‘digital transition’ programme could also be of benefit if the system can be extended to allow abstractors to track river flows ‘real time’ in relation to their licensed ‘hands off flow’ constraints.

Finally, it’s definitely good practice for abstractors to think ahead by forward planning with the benefit of what has been learnt this year.

There are a number of ways in which licences can be changed, sometimes with a fairly minor ‘licence variations’ approved by the Agency that can usefully benefit irrigators during times of water scarcity. These include:

• Reviewing the ‘hands off flow conditions’ on licences more frequently, allowing irrigators to take advantage of any peak flows when significant rainfall occurs

• Identifying fast track water trades and access to additional water with other parties by getting those arrangements pre-approved well before they are needed

• Extending the reservoir filling season to permit abstraction outside the normal winter filling period.

Farmers should also check the terms of licences to see if daily volumes, abstraction point and calendar dates for abstraction still fit with how the licence is actually used.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

New deli opens at Ipswich Waterfront

07:30 David Vincent
New Dockside Deli at Isaacs. Outside Alex Tiunovs, general manager Bentleys Restaurants Picture: PULKIT KATYAL

The new Dockside Deli is opening on Monday on Ipswich Waterfront, as part of the Isaacs complex on the quayside.

As one flagship Marks and Spencer store moves out, what next for the empty town centre retail space?

Yesterday, 18:03 Jessica Hill
Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

On Tuesday, a town centre will lose its biggest store and it is unknown what, if anything, will ever move in in its place.

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

Yesterday, 10:01 Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Suffolk-based steel firm is going for growth

Yesterday, 17:31 David Vincent
AJN Steelstock, the Suffolk based business, is planniing to grow with the suport of a new working capital deal with Lloyds Bank. Picture: CRAIG PUSEY

An ambitious Suffolk based family owned business is continuing in its expansion with the support of a £20million working capital facility from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, which will lead to the creation of a further 50 new jobs.

Edge of town location for housing association

Yesterday, 17:00 David Vincent
Colne Housing staff outside their new office with Knowledge Gateway head of operations Jamie Burns and project manager Matt Brown. Picture: DAVE HIGGLETON

Colne Housing is excited about the future and plans to move to the University of Essex’s Knowledge Gateway research and technology park.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

As one flagship Marks and Spencer store moves out, what next for the empty town centre retail space?

Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s shocking’ – Campaigners’ fury after visually impaired woman accused of being ‘fake’

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Updated Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sometimes the table does lie... I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide