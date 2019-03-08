E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'Cheap, nasty' trade deals threaten UK's high food growing standards, farmers' leader warns

PUBLISHED: 08:40 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 08 November 2019

UK food standards should not be threatened by cheap imports, NFU vice president Stuart Robert argues Picture: JUPITERIMAGES

UK food standards should not be threatened by cheap imports, NFU vice president Stuart Robert argues Picture: JUPITERIMAGES

Archant

Agricultural standards in the UK must not be sacrificed in favour of "cheap, nasty" post-Brexit trade deals, a farmers' leader warned as he addressed Suffolk farmers.

NFU vice president Stuart Roberts speaking to Suffolk branch members at their AGM Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSNFU vice president Stuart Roberts speaking to Suffolk branch members at their AGM Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

National Farmers' Union (NFU) vice president Stuart Roberts called for high British standards to be maintained - but said these should not be threatened by imports of cheap food produced to a much lower bar.

"We are in the middle of an election where we know certain politicians who will sacrifice those standards to do cheap, nasty trade deals with other parts of the world," he said.

MORE - Labour-intensive organic vegetable operation 'under threat' from worker shortages

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Suffolk branch of the NFU held in Stowmarket on November 5, Mr Roberts warned against "hard right, free trading politicians" undermining the UK industry.

"As an industry we have got to be much more robust about this," he said. "It's also about our values as a society."

NFU vice president Stuart Roberts speaking to Suffolk branch members at their AGM Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSNFU vice president Stuart Roberts speaking to Suffolk branch members at their AGM Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

The industry needed to lead the way on issues such as climate change, he argued, which was why the NFU had set out its net zero carbon by 2040 ambition for the sector.

You may also want to watch:

If the industry didn't see itself as a solution to these difficult problems then it had "a very, very dark future", he warned.

It was already making strides, with latest reports suggesting that use of antibiotics in UK farming had been cut drastically - and were now 53% lower than what they had been, he said.

NFU vice president Stuart Roberts speaking to Suffolk branch members at their AGM Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSNFU vice president Stuart Roberts speaking to Suffolk branch members at their AGM Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

But farmers needed to become better at "telling their story", and understanding where the public stands.

"We have to become much better at understanding where society's values are today," he said.

"When we came out with a target net zero by 2040 - an ambition that we wanted to be the solution to that (climate change) - it put us in a very different place than we were historically."

Issues around standards were coming more to the fore, and of importing cheap food into this country that would not be acceptable to produce here.

NFU vice president Stuart Roberts speaking to Suffolk branch members at their AGM Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSNFU vice president Stuart Roberts speaking to Suffolk branch members at their AGM Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

"It's an issue which is starting to resonate with consumers. We'll talk a lot more about that over the next year and I think it's something you'll hear more about," he said.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Mothercare Ipswich launches ‘closing down sale’ as company shuts remaining stores across UK

Mothercare at the Copdock Mill Interchange, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE

Air ambulance responds after woman suffers medical emergency

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a woman in her 40s suffered a suspected cardiac arrest near Lowestoft. Picture: Library

Villagers concerned over flood risk from major energy project

Villagers have raised concerns about the flood risk to Friston Picture: SASES

Homeless people given keys to Ipswich house to stop them sleeping rough or sofa-surfing

A house in Ipswich has been refurbished to provide accommodation for homeless people. Left to right, Julia Hancock from the Selig (Suffolk) Trust, Greg Dodds, from Orwell Housing Association and Nick Denny, chief executive of East of England Co-op. Picture: ORWELL HOUSING ASSOCIATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists