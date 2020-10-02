Farm set in ‘delightful’ rural position goes on the market
PUBLISHED: 10:22 02 October 2020
Rufus Owen of Full Aspect
A smaller 57-acre farm on the Norfolk/Suffolk border is being offered up for sale with an overall price tag of £1.11m.
Aldeby House farm, which lies just north of Aldeby, near Beccles, is being offered up as a whole or in three lots through estate agents Clarke and Simpson.
The farm has been farmed on a Farm Business Tenancy arrangement for around five years with the tenancy due to end on September 30, say the agents.
The first lots includes a bungalow, farm buildings and three dwellings set in nearly 7 acres and comes with a price tag of £650,000.
You may also want to watch:
MORE – Show organisers left with ‘no choice’ over cancellation of next year’s event
The second lot is for 39 acres of arable land which is being offered up at £310,000. A third lot is for a parcel of nearly 19 acres which is priced at £150,000.
Agent James Baker said: “Clarke and Simpson is delighted to have been instructed to offer for sale, Aldeby House Farm, located in South Norfolk, just north of Aldeby near Beccles.
“The property comprises a compact ring fenced farm and enjoys a delightful rural position north of Aldeby with convenient access to the A143 and A146. The principal bungalow lies adjacent to a useful range of farm buildings with the arable land beyond.
“Aldeby House Farm is likely to appeal to a wide audience of potential purchasers either as a whole or in individual lots.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.