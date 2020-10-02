Farm set in ‘delightful’ rural position goes on the market

Aldeby House Farm, Beccles, which is on the market Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT Rufus Owen of Full Aspect

A smaller 57-acre farm on the Norfolk/Suffolk border is being offered up for sale with an overall price tag of £1.11m.

Aldeby House farm, which lies just north of Aldeby, near Beccles, is being offered up as a whole or in three lots through estate agents Clarke and Simpson.

The farm has been farmed on a Farm Business Tenancy arrangement for around five years with the tenancy due to end on September 30, say the agents.

The first lots includes a bungalow, farm buildings and three dwellings set in nearly 7 acres and comes with a price tag of £650,000.

The second lot is for 39 acres of arable land which is being offered up at £310,000. A third lot is for a parcel of nearly 19 acres which is priced at £150,000.

Agent James Baker said: “Clarke and Simpson is delighted to have been instructed to offer for sale, Aldeby House Farm, located in South Norfolk, just north of Aldeby near Beccles.

“The property comprises a compact ring fenced farm and enjoys a delightful rural position north of Aldeby with convenient access to the A143 and A146. The principal bungalow lies adjacent to a useful range of farm buildings with the arable land beyond.

“Aldeby House Farm is likely to appeal to a wide audience of potential purchasers either as a whole or in individual lots.”