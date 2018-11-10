Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

PUBLISHED: 00:10 12 November 2018

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Archant

A Suffolk and Norfolk land-based college has been dealt a crushing blow after inspectors rated it ‘inadequate’ for the second year in a row.

Comment

College’s challenging year

May 2017 - Full inspection is carried out, following a previous ‘good’ rating

July 2017 - Inspectors’ damning report published, in which college is rated ‘inadequate’

August 2017 - Mark Pendlington appointed new chair of governors

August 2017 - Principal David Henley quits. Later, Jane Townsend is appointed interim principal

March 2018 - Jane Townsend appointed principal

March 2018 - College announces plans to shed 65 jobs as it embarks on recovery plan

October 2018 - Inspectors return for second full inspection

November 2018 - Second full inspection report published, in which college rated ‘inadequate’

Disappointed Easton and Otley College chiefs, who have been striving for the past year or more to get the college back on track, felt its second full inspection in 17 months came too soon to reflect improvements made through their ambitious turnaround strategy.

Principal and chief executive Jane Townsend said she was “enormously disappointed”, but would proceed with “resolute determination” following the second Ofsted, published today (Monday, November 12).

She took up her role in March of this year following the departure of her predecessor, David Henley, after Ofsted’s first damning report, published in July 2017. He quit following a full inspection in May last year and a previous ‘good’ rating.

Based just outside Ipswich and Norwich, the college, whose 544-strong staff caters for around 5,000 students, was inspected with short notice in early October this year, when it was judged to be ‘inadequate’, the lowest category.

The Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSThe Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Following last year’s shock report, the college took immediate action, appointing industry heavyweight Mark Pendlington, director of corporate affairs at Anglian Water, and former chair New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP). He took over the reins from Sally Bendall in August 2017.

Since the report, the college has faced numerous challenges, including budget and staff cuts, but had hoped its new business plan would be further advanced before a second full inspection.

“I cannot hide my disappointment at this assessment, but I am so very pleased to see that the report does at the same time highlight some areas in which substantial change has already been made,” said Ms Townsend. Areas around apprenticeships and high needs students had been awarded a ‘good’ rating, she said. But it had been a “challenging” year, she admitted. “This inspection comes a little too soon to truly capture the improvements we have been making, or to feel the full positive impact of the body of new senior management which are now in place.”

Mr Pendlington expressed frustration at the inspection’s timing, but said the board was “absolutely committed” to making the college relevant and respected.

Principal Jane Townsend and chair of governors Mark Pendlington in the horticultural area at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSPrincipal Jane Townsend and chair of governors Mark Pendlington in the horticultural area at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Major changes to staffing and budgets at Easton and Otley College had been “not at all comfortable”, he admitted.

Mr Pendlington, who brought in a new management team and a new approach after taking on the role last year, said he came into the role knowing it would be challenging, but said the college was on course to be a hub for rural economy talent, drawing it to the region instead of losing it to other parts of the country.

The college was in the “early days” of a very dynamic phase, with the aim of making it “relevant, respected, and very much a proud reflection of the region’s agricultural heritage”. There were “some phenomenal business partnerships in place, a wealth of professional expertise through our staff and our board, and a culture of people across the campuses wanting to shout proudly about what’s being achieved here”.

Related articles

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Almost 4 in 10 Essex healthcare workers expect to quit direct patient care in the next five years

Yesterday, 17:27 Jessica Hill
Inside Primary Care Conference - Dr Sunil Gupta, Tricia D'Orci, Dr Brian Barma and Maria Reid. Picture: Steve Brading

As increasing workload is leading to 90% of healthcare professionals in Essex to experience considerable or high pressure.

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Saturday, November 10, 2018 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Suffolk council chiefs have been accused of playing “backdoor politics” to push through proposals for a massive substation in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Tesco funding scheme will help military groups in Bury St Edmunds

Yesterday, 08:45 Michael Steward
Tesco shoppers in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to vote of community groups which support military personnel and their families Picture: TESCO

Shoppers in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to cast their votes for community groups which support serving military personnel, veterans and their families in a special round of Tesco funding.

Video While redeveloping its site, Ipswich seed company makes an intriguing wartime discovery

Saturday, November 10, 2018 Jessica Hill
1914 cat

During cupboard clear-outs, staff at Thompson & Morgan recently came across a rare vintage archive of Thompson & Morgan seed catalogues, including those that were printed during the First World War.

New Suffolk barbers to offer free haircuts for donation to Movember charity

Saturday, November 10, 2018 Michael Steward
Gould Barbers is opening a new shop in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS

A Suffolk barbers will offer free haircuts in exchange for charity donations for a men’s health charity when it opens its doors next week.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Remembrance 2018: Thousands gather in Felixstowe for civic service

The largest crowds many people had seen - estimated at more than 3,000 - turned up to the Felixstowe Remembrance Day event on the seafront. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Video Sears’ cool finish, Edwards’ crisp volley and Knudsen switching off – watch highlights of Reading 2 Ipswich Town 2

Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

‘Brazen’ drug dealing by our homes makes us scared to go out, say residents

Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Gallery Remembrance 2018: Bury St Edmunds honours those who died in First World War

The Bury St Edmunds Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying ceremony on the Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide