Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

College students go wild at Suffolk Show display

PUBLISHED: 10:08 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 30 May 2019

The photo shows from left to right – Elliot Torrance, Libby Mulock and Daniela Silva – One Sixth Form College students who created the works of art for the Suffolk Wildlife Trust Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

The photo shows from left to right - Elliot Torrance, Libby Mulock and Daniela Silva - One Sixth Form College students who created the works of art for the Suffolk Wildlife Trust Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

Archant

Students from Suffolk One went wild on a trade stand at the Suffolk Show this year by creating works of art on behalf of a local charity.

The students from One Sixth Form College (Suffolk One) were approached by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust who commissioned art work as part of a wildlife gardening campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Paintings included various species of animals, all put on display at the show at Trinity Park, near Ipswich.

Jake Robson, associate principal, said: "The idea of the stand was to help encourage Suffolk gardeners to make wildlife friendly habitats in their gardens.

"Our students rose to the challenge and produced high quality paintings that really helped the Suffolk Wildlife Trust stand come alive. I'm proud of their efforts."

Bev Rogers from Suffolk Wildlife Trust added: "The designs are stunning and beautiful. They really helped our garden area come alive. Thousands of people will get to see their work."

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day two

Pixie and Xavier having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Convicted murderer who absconded from prison is arrested by police

Stephen Archer, 48, was convicted of murder in 1993 Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Race hate crime against young people in Suffolk soars

The number of race hate crimes against those aged 18 and under in Suffolk has nearly doubled Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

WATCH: Dramatic waterspout captured on camera

A waterspout was captured in Brightlingsea, Essex. Picture: NAOMI RUTH HORNE

Bus and cars collide on mini roundabout

The crash happened on the mini roundabout linking Colchester Road with Head Street Picture: KAZIA SMALE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists