College students go wild at Suffolk Show display

The photo shows from left to right - Elliot Torrance, Libby Mulock and Daniela Silva - One Sixth Form College students who created the works of art for the Suffolk Wildlife Trust Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE Archant

Students from Suffolk One went wild on a trade stand at the Suffolk Show this year by creating works of art on behalf of a local charity.

The students from One Sixth Form College (Suffolk One) were approached by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust who commissioned art work as part of a wildlife gardening campaign.

Paintings included various species of animals, all put on display at the show at Trinity Park, near Ipswich.

Jake Robson, associate principal, said: "The idea of the stand was to help encourage Suffolk gardeners to make wildlife friendly habitats in their gardens.

"Our students rose to the challenge and produced high quality paintings that really helped the Suffolk Wildlife Trust stand come alive. I'm proud of their efforts."

Bev Rogers from Suffolk Wildlife Trust added: "The designs are stunning and beautiful. They really helped our garden area come alive. Thousands of people will get to see their work."