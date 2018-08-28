Suffolk estates manager takes part in gruelling African cycling challenge

Chairman of the Suffolk branch of the Country, Land and Business Association (CLA) Ben Crossman, who is also estates manager at Orwell Park Estates is taking part in a Child.org charity cycle ride across Kenya Picture: CLA CLA

A landowners’ leader has already raised nearly £3,000 for charity as he prepares to head off on a 500km cycle ride in Kenya.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Crossman, who is estates manager at Orwell Park Estates at Nacton, Ipswich, as well as chairman of the Suffolk branch of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), sets off on Sunday, February 10, on the gruelling five-day challenge.

He will join 75 other riders from around the world as he cycles from Nairobi to Meru to raise money for Child.org, an international development charity dedicated to ensuring every child has an opportunity to survive and prosper from birth to adulthood.

MORE - College set for ‘full structural review’ after Ofsted reports

Ben, who has cycled more than 2,500 miles in preparation for the challenge, was part of a team of three who joined the Dumball Rally raising more than £14,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust by driving a vintage taxi across India back in 2016.

“I like to set myself challenges and a 500 kilometre cycle across Kenya in five days on a mountain bike along partially unmade roads contending with altitude, high temperatures and the local wildlife certainly fits the bill,” he said.

“As someone who has a young family I appreciate how important it is to give children a voice and an opportunity to succeed and I am delighted to be supporting child.org in their work.”

To support Ben, visit his fundraising page: https://child.org/me/ben-and-miles-ride-across-keyna