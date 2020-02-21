New test for TB in cattle scoops dairy innovation award

PBD Biotech's Mark Hammond (centre) and Geoff Gower (to Mark's left) being presented with the Cream Award for Innovation

A Suffolk start-up expressed delight after its quick TB in cattle test scooped a dairy sector award.

PBD Biotech, based at Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, was presented with The Cream Award for Innovation for its Actiphage test, which detects bovine TB and Johne's disease infections from a sample of blood or milk.

The Cream Awards took place at a black-tie dinner at Chesford Grange, Warwickshire, on February 5, following dairy sector event Dairy-Tech.

PBD Biotech chief executive Mark Hammond said: "We are delighted to be presented with this prestigious award, which in previous years has been won by initiatives devised by industry leaders.

"The Cream Award for Innovation builds on the honour of winning The Royal Dairy Innovation Award in 2019 and signals the industry's endorsement of Actiphage in a year that has, also, seen increased trials of the test across the UK, United States and Canada to support our evidence base for international validation.

"We're keen to continue working with farmers, processors and vets to help tackle these economically and emotionally devastating diseases."

A member of the judging panel said the new test was "a clear and welcome addition to the arsenal in fighting TB".

PBD Biotech is currently fundraising to support further trials of Actiphage and to set up new UK laboratories.