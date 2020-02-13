E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Photographer's novel idea for capturing deer on film

PUBLISHED: 16:24 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 13 February 2020

A deer captured on camera Picture: LILLY VIOLET ADAMS

A deer captured on camera Picture: LILLY VIOLET ADAMS

Lilly Violet Adams

A wildlife photographer and a cider maker have joined forces to capture a wonder of nature.

Deb Woolley, cider maker at Harleston Cider Co makes its cider at Palgrave with wooden crates holding 250g of apples for processing, and some apple waste Picture: RUTH COMERDeb Woolley, cider maker at Harleston Cider Co makes its cider at Palgrave with wooden crates holding 250g of apples for processing, and some apple waste Picture: RUTH COMER

Shy deer can be hard to photograph, but wildlife artist and photographer Lilly Violet Adams came up with the idea of spreading leftover apple pressings around trees so she could get close enough to photograph and later paint them.

Harleston Cider Co, which make award-winning cider at Palgrave, near Diss, agreed to provide some of its apple pressings.

Fallen apples are part of the deer's natural diet during the autumn and a source of additional nutrient during the winter months.

In a typical apple pressing, master cider maker Ken Woolley oversees production as about 1.5 tonnes of local apples is pulped, leaving about half a tonne of apple waste once the juice is removed for cider production.

The company uses the natural sugar and natural yeast in apples to ferment real cider. Four standard ciders are produced ranging from 4% to 6% ABV. It also produces a spicy, aromatic vinegar and a dessert cider called Ice Cider, similar to a dessert wine but made from apples.

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

