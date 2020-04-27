E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

PUBLISHED: 16:57 27 April 2020

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Wendy Willis-Best

More than 1,300 UK workers have applied to work on a large East Anglian soft fruit farm over the summer months in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown.

The first crop of Norfolk strawberries is about to be harvested at Place UK in Tunstead, one of the biggest soft fruit growers in the UK Picture: MARK BULLIMOREThe first crop of Norfolk strawberries is about to be harvested at Place UK in Tunstead, one of the biggest soft fruit growers in the UK Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Place UK at Tunstead, near Norwich, said it was taking on a member of staff just to manage applications after being inundated with 1,330 applicants.

It normally needs up to about 400 workers on its soft fruit side to pick and manage its 100ha of strawberries, raspberry, cherry and blackberry harvests – meaning this year it has many more applicants than jobs available.

MORE – Members of public call farmers to offer help with harvest

In recent years it has struggled for numbers, but welcomed a returning workforce from Bulgaria and Romania – with some of these arriving just before lockdown this year.

However, it is unclear when lockdown will be lifted and how this will affect workers normally arriving for harvest in the coming months, explained farm director Pieter van Egmond.

Tim Place of Place UK with his strawberry crop Picture: ARCHANTTim Place of Place UK with his strawberry crop Picture: ARCHANT

At the moment, the farm – the largest of its kind in the region – has sufficient numbers, but its workforce would normally swell over the picking season. This begins in earnest next week with some early strawberries and numbers grow throughout the summer months, before dropping back in October.

“We are going to be fine through May,” said Mr van Egmond.

But the family-run company, presided over by managing director Tim Place, would be looking to recruit an amount of its overall workforce after May from the UK, he said.

You may also want to watch:

“We are now in a situation where there’s an unknown scenario with these guys getting across.

“At the end of the day we need to harvest our crop,” explained Mr van Egmond.

Once they have taken someone on to manage the process, they will then be processing applications for people to start at the beginning of June.

There would be at least one team from the UK, he said, although it remained to be seen how many workers would be taken on.

Last year there were no applications from the UK to work on the farm, so the turnaround was “pretty impressive”, he admitted.

“It has been incredibly absolutely incredible. It’s very, very encouraging. There are people who have applied from all over the country,” he said.

In a normal year, the farm received about the number of applicants to work during the summer months as there were vacancies, he added.

Mr Place thanked the UK applicants heartily for their support and said they were trying to process applications as speedily as they could. With more applicants than jobs, they were having to select the most suitable, and those with the right availability, he explained. He urged those applying to check their suitability via the ‘frequently asked questions’ section on the website.

“It’s lovely that the population have responded and put their names forward. I think it’s an amazing response. It’s really now how can we turn that into something that works for them and for us.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here



If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Beer bellies, banter and showboating – The story of three ex Premier League stars playing for Whitton United Veterans

Former Ipswich Town stars Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans Cup after Whitton Uniteds 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Beer bellies, banter and showboating – The story of three ex Premier League stars playing for Whitton United Veterans

Former Ipswich Town stars Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans Cup after Whitton Uniteds 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latitude festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Latitude has announced that the festival will not be going ahead in July 2020. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

‘Committed’ councillor who spearheaded town’s coronavirus helpline dies suddenly

Councillor Ian Kirk from Newmarket Town Council has sadly died. Picture: NEWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL

Person in 30s one of 10 to die in Suffolk and north Essex after contracting coronavirus

The economy across Suffolk has taken a battering since the country was put into lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24