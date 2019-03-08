Rare lamb quads born on Suffolk farm

Quad lambs have been born at Heath Farm in Hessett near Bury St Edmunds. The ewe is looking after two of the lambs whilst one is being hand fed and another has been fostered by another ewe in the flock. KT Mitcham-Henry is looking after the newborns. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant 2019

Would ewe believe it - a sheep on a Bury St Edmunds farm has given birth to quad lambs.

Rosie gave birth to the four rams overnight last Friday at Heath Farm at Hessett, near Bury St Edmunds, which is run by farmer KT Mitcham-Henry and her business partner Mike Phillips.

The odds of quadruplet lambs being born are around 400-1 and KT said neither she nor Mike had seen it before in their farming careers.

“I brought her in and put her in a stall after she gave birth to her first lamb outside on Friday night,” she said.

“When I checked on her at 4am the next morning there she was with another three lambs - I did a double-take as I just didn’t believe it at first, but they were clearly all hers.

“Twins and triplets is quite common - Rosie had triplets a couple of years ago - but quads is very rare.

“Rosie is a special animal herself. She was bottle-fed as a lamb and this now just makes her even more special to us.

“Giving birth to quads has been hard work for her, we’ve given her pain relief and we’ll just let her get her breath back.

“I don’t think we’ll be putting her into lambing next year - I would say that she’s earned a rest!”

One of the rams has been named Rafiki after the monkey character in the Lion King because of his markings by KT’s young daughter Laila, and all are in good health although one is having to be bottle-fed.

KT said the lambs would be kept on the farm for around 12 months before a decision was made on which to keep and which would be sold on.

Rosie is a Norfolk mule sheep and one of 250 breeding ewes on the farm, which also raises longhorn cattle and native breed pigs.

