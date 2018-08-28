Horse and yard owners invited to free Essex event on protecting against equine disease strangles

Horse owners and yard managers are invited to a free evening event focused on highly infectious equine respiratory disease strangles.

The seminar, entitled Strangles: Staying a step ahead, takes place at House and Jackson Equine Hospital in Blackmore, near Chelmsford, on Tuesday, February 12, from 6.30pm.

Experts will explain simple and effective ways to protect horses and yards.

The event is being provided by equine welfare charity Redwings Horse Sanctuary, which has a visitor centre outside Harlow, in partnership with House and Jackson, to equip anyone who works with horses with the latest research and practical advice to drastically reduce the risk of a strangles outbreak.

Speakers include Redwings veterinary surgeon Nic de Brauwere - one of the UK’s leading strangles experts - who will be demonstrating how to protect horses while still enjoying being part of an active equestrian community.

The evening is part of Redwings’ award-winning ‘Stamp Out Strangles’ campaign which aims to eradicate the disease, which can cause misery not just for the horse but the wider equestrian community, from the UK.

Andie Vilela, Redwings’ education and campaigns manager, said: “We’re delighted to be offering a free seminar with House and Jackson, especially one that is so important in our campaign to Stamp Out Strangles.

“With outbreaks of this highly contagious disease continuing to occur across the country, awareness and implementation of effective biosecurity measures has never been more important. But the good news is we can reduce the risk of strangles significantly by taking just a few positive and proactive steps in how we care for our horses, which we’ll be sharing during this event, and much more.”

To book your free place at the seminar call House and Jackson on 01277 823808 or email info@houseandjackson.co.uk

For more information about Redwings’ Stamp Out Strangles campaign, head to www.redwings.org.uk/strangles