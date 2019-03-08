Horse sanctuary stages equestrian show in Suffolk

Amos the donkey and Kira at a previous Redwings Show Picture: LIZ BARRETT Archant

A horse sanctuary charity is staging its tenth annual show in Suffolk in May.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redwings Show returns on Sunday, May 12, at Topthorn Equestrian Centre, near Stowmarket, and offers classes to suit all abilities.

Early-bird entries will close on May 5. This year's Supreme Champion will take home a top prize of 25 bales of bedding donated by Sundown Products, delivered to an address of their choice, while other prizes include a £150 voucher from showjumping manufacturer Jump 4 Joy, £100 Spillers feed voucher, saddlecloths donated by SEIB Insurance Brokers, and goodie bags from Equilibrium Products.

Organiser Jude Palmer said: “We're really excited and looking forward to welcoming competitors, both old and new. With the showing season getting under way, the Redwings Show is the perfect opportunity to get some practice in and you could go away with one of this year's great new prizes.”

MORE – Non-farmers snap up East Anglian farmland but demand outstrips supply

“We're so proud to be marking 10 years of this fun and inclusive event and we hope as many horse owners as possible will be able to join us in celebration.”

You may also want to watch:

Young competitors will also have the chance to get their hands on annuals donated by Pony Magazine, while Diss Event Photography – which will be capturing highlights of the day – has also added to the prize haul with vouchers for free prints for some of the winners.

The show offers a varied schedule of showing classes, from traditional In-Hand and Ridden Showing classes, to Working Hunter, Veteran and Heavy Horse classes. The dedicated Novice Ring and Just for Fun classes also provide new or young competitors the chance to enjoy some practice in the show-ring and take home a rosette.

The popular Best Rescue classes, open to any horse or pony rehomed from a registered charity, will also return, while the Donkey Breed Society affiliated donkey classes, which are open to members and non-members, will for the first time include a class for miniature donkeys too.

Due to the current concerns regarding the equine flu outbreak, Redwings will be asking entrants to show their horses' passports on the day to prove their vaccinations are up-to-date prior to competing.

The full schedule and entry forms can be downloaded at www.redwings.org.uk, or alternatively you can contact show organiser Jude Palmer on 01508 481032 or email jpalmer@redwings.co.uk.