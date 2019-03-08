Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Horse sanctuary stages equestrian show in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:43 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 03 May 2019

Amos the donkey and Kira at a previous Redwings Show Picture: LIZ BARRETT

Amos the donkey and Kira at a previous Redwings Show Picture: LIZ BARRETT

Archant

A horse sanctuary charity is staging its tenth annual show in Suffolk in May.

Redwings Show returns on Sunday, May 12, at Topthorn Equestrian Centre, near Stowmarket, and offers classes to suit all abilities.

Early-bird entries will close on May 5. This year's Supreme Champion will take home a top prize of 25 bales of bedding donated by Sundown Products, delivered to an address of their choice, while other prizes include a £150 voucher from showjumping manufacturer Jump 4 Joy, £100 Spillers feed voucher, saddlecloths donated by SEIB Insurance Brokers, and goodie bags from Equilibrium Products.

Organiser Jude Palmer said: “We're really excited and looking forward to welcoming competitors, both old and new. With the showing season getting under way, the Redwings Show is the perfect opportunity to get some practice in and you could go away with one of this year's great new prizes.”

MORE – Non-farmers snap up East Anglian farmland but demand outstrips supply

“We're so proud to be marking 10 years of this fun and inclusive event and we hope as many horse owners as possible will be able to join us in celebration.”

You may also want to watch:

Young competitors will also have the chance to get their hands on annuals donated by Pony Magazine, while Diss Event Photography – which will be capturing highlights of the day – has also added to the prize haul with vouchers for free prints for some of the winners.

The show offers a varied schedule of showing classes, from traditional In-Hand and Ridden Showing classes, to Working Hunter, Veteran and Heavy Horse classes. The dedicated Novice Ring and Just for Fun classes also provide new or young competitors the chance to enjoy some practice in the show-ring and take home a rosette.

The popular Best Rescue classes, open to any horse or pony rehomed from a registered charity, will also return, while the Donkey Breed Society affiliated donkey classes, which are open to members and non-members, will for the first time include a class for miniature donkeys too.

Due to the current concerns regarding the equine flu outbreak, Redwings will be asking entrants to show their horses' passports on the day to prove their vaccinations are up-to-date prior to competing.

The full schedule and entry forms can be downloaded at www.redwings.org.uk, or alternatively you can contact show organiser Jude Palmer on 01508 481032 or email jpalmer@redwings.co.uk.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tendring District Council local elections 2019: Conservatives lose overall control

Counting in process in Tendring Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Ipswich local elections 2019: Labour and Liberal Democrats make gains from Conservatives

Labour increased their majority by three following the 2019 elections in Ipswich

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

West Suffolk local elections 2019: Find out who will be representing the west of the county

West Suffolk council election papers will be counted today
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists