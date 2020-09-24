Family-owned farm trailer maker gears up to launch new range

Angus Western, managing director of Richard Western Ltd Picture: JENNY LEWIS Jenny Lewis

A Suffolk farm equipment manufacturer is set to launch a new trailer range across its UK network and mainland Europe after signing a deal with a Dutch firm.

A Richard Western Pusher Ram push-off trailer out in the field Picture: STEVEN SUTTON/UK AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY LTD A Richard Western Pusher Ram push-off trailer out in the field Picture: STEVEN SUTTON/UK AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY LTD

Richard Western Ltd – which employs 47 people at its Framlingham factory – has reached agreement with Dutch firm USA Equipment to make a new push-off trailer based on an original Dutch design.

The trailer – used in forage harvesting – will have a 40m sq capacity but larger 50m sq and 60m sq models are planned. The three-model range includes a “unique” control panel created in-house and is designed to work safely when discharging heavy loads and in confined spaces, discharging full loads in 35 seconds.

It includes hydraulic mechanisms and heavy-duty suspension and is designed to adapt to a range of purposes.

Richard Western – an £8m turnover company – will manufacture the Pusher Ram Trailer at its Suffolk factory.

A Richard Western Pusher Ram push-off trailer in action Picture: STEVEN SUTTON/UK AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY LTD A Richard Western Pusher Ram push-off trailer in action Picture: STEVEN SUTTON/UK AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY LTD

The family business was founded by farmer Richard Western in 1968 and is now run by Richard’s son, Angus. It is still based on the family farm on the outskirts of Framlingham.

The business started out making steel items such as feed troughs to sell to local farmers. By 1976, the company had made its first trailer and its reputation grew. With the rapid rise in demand for the trailers, Richard began devoting himself full-time to the business, which remained on the family farm, D’Urbans.

It expanded further after acquiring Weeks Trailers, and in the 1980s, bought the Coleman ranges of manure spreaders and forage boxes, and diversified with the acquisition of the Greenburger flame cultivation system of chemical-free weed control.

Today it has a network of 75 dealer outlets around the UK, Richard has retired and his son, Angus, is managing director.

“While the concept of push-off trailers isn’t new, simplicity and ease of use are key characteristics of this design,” said Angus.

“This is a market-ready, tried-and-tested product that we believe will help customers extract significantly greater efficiencies in areas such as forage harvesting, while at the same time bringing with it considerable safety benefits from pushing rather than tipping to eject high payloads.”