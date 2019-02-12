Farmers with consumer focus ‘best placed to thrive’, say land agents

Farmers who put consumers and the environment at the heart of their businesses will be best placed to overcome the challenges ahead of them, land agents have predicted ahead of a Suffolk farm sector gathering.

A Suffolk farmers’ breakfast, hosted jointly by the rural team at Savills Ipswich and Framlingham-based farmers’ co-operative Fram Farmers, is set to look at the future of the industry as it braces itself for a major post-Brexit shake-up.

Will Hargreaves, from the Savills Ipswich rural team, said many Suffolk farmers and landowners were already grasping the nettle.

“There are plenty of forward thinking initiatives under way – Fram Farmers being an excellent long-term example of how working together has benefited all involved,” he said.

“But it will be the farm business that evolves into a consumer-focused, environmentally friendly brand, differentiating itself in the marketplace, that’s set to thrive.

“Dynamism, diversification and co-operation will be at the very heart of any fruitful enterprise.”

The event, which takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, will look at the importance of creating a sustainable business model to tackle the challenges ahead.

Among the speakers will be Emily Norton, head of Savills rural research, who will discuss the ideas and policy reforms currently shaping the sector.

“There is a lot of noise surrounding the end to the Common Agricultural Policy and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (DEFRA) plans to shake up the industry,” she said.

“The aim of this session is to explore some of the options and strategies that will allow for a smooth transition through the reforms.

“It will be the perfect opportunity to discuss the proposed changes, what the potential impact could be and how farmers and landowners will need to adapt if their business is to survive in a post CAP world.”

The breakfast event takes place on Friday, March 29, at 7.45am at the Trinity Park Conference and Events Centre. To register your interest for the farmers’ breakfast contact Jessica Foskett at Savills Ipswich on 01473 234803 or email jfoskett@savills.com.