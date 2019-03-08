Partly Cloudy

Suffolk Show Countdown: Charity puts young people's careers and mental health centre-stage at show

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 May 2019

From left, Matter Clothing directors Charlie and George Yapp Picture: MATTER CLOTHING

Archant

A charity is aiming to bring young people together to talk about careers and mental health challenges as a young fashion brand owner shares his story at the Suffolk Show.

The Suffolk Show Sport+ Area, sponsored by Seckford Foundation Picture: SAAThe Suffolk Show Sport+ Area, sponsored by Seckford Foundation Picture: SAA

Former Framlingham College student Charlie Yapp of young fashion brand Matter Clothing will be talking about his battle with mental health challenges to establish his own clothing business at a careers event hosted by Woodbridge charity Seckford Foundation.

The aim is to inspire young people and encourage conversations on career opportunities, ambitions and mental health challenges, and will be taking place at the Sport+ Area at the show from 4.15pm to 5.15pm on Wednesday, May 29.

MORE - New 60ft tower set to offer a bird's eye view of county's biggest event

Sarah Howard, vice-chair of British Chambers of Commerce, and John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, will also be joining the discussion.

The event follows the successful launch of the Seckford Foundation's wellbeing mentoring programmes at the Suffolk Show last year, followed later by the launch of careers mentoring at the Suffolk Skills Show.

A free careers event hosted by the Seckford Foundation will be at the Suffolk Show Sport+ Area on Wednesday, May 29. From left, young entrepreneur Callum McCormick, with Jenny Stockman and Graham Watson of the Seckford Foundation Picture: SECKFORD FOUNDATIONA free careers event hosted by the Seckford Foundation will be at the Suffolk Show Sport+ Area on Wednesday, May 29. From left, young entrepreneur Callum McCormick, with Jenny Stockman and Graham Watson of the Seckford Foundation Picture: SECKFORD FOUNDATION

The programmes, which are part-funded by the foundation, The Prince's Countryside Fund and Salvation Army, have grown across Suffolk in the past year as local demand soars.

One of the mentoring programme's early success stories, Jamil, will also be at the event to showcase the value of weekly mentoring sessions in helping him to progress into a construction apprenticeship.

Jenny Stockman, rural apprenticeships and mentoring manager at Seckford Foundation, said: "The Suffolk Show is a fantastic opportunity for young people to come together, voice their opinions and feel inspired to explore their ambitions, realise local career opportunities and discuss any barriers they may face to progression.

"We are excited to host this careers event following the launch of our mentoring programmes last year, and we have some excellent speakers lined up to inspire young people and help them to discover their hidden career talents. We encourage all young Suffolk Show-goers to pop in and join us on Wednesday."

The foundation will be hosting free interactive activities for young people to try at the show, including a chance to man the DJ decks in the Sport+ Area, try out the giant digital graffiti screen, practice for job interviews with local experts, hear talks on mental health first aid, and join in physical fitness demonstrations.

Young people can also take advantage of special ticket prices for the Suffolk Show, with tickets at £9 for 15 to 17-year-olds available up until midnight on May 28, or £12 on the gate. Under 15s go free.

