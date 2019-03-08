Suffolk cattle herd manager listed among UK's best farmers

A Suffolk herd manager has been listed among the best farmers in the country as one of the finalists for the 2019 British Farming Awards.

Robert Clarke of the Shadwell Estate Company has been shortlisted in the Farm Worker of the Year category.

Her manages the Shadwell Aberdeen-Angus herd, which was established in conjunction with the Shadwell Estate Company near Thetford as an additional grazing management tool for its thoroughbred studs across Suffolk and Norfolk.

Mr Clarke rears and sells high-quality bulls and females for sale, working with pedigree and commercial breeders across the UK and beyond, with a strong focus on achieving a disease-free and healthy herd.

A breed judge at various agricultural shows, Mr Clarke also takes the lead on the estate's show team, preparing them for competitions, and has enjoyed success in the breed championship at the Stirling bull sales.

Mr Clarke is among the 56 farmers and growers who will compete for the 14 category titles at the 2019 awards final in Birmingham on October 17.