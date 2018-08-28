Rain

Trained ball-dogs set to retrieve at prestigious tennis event sponsored by Suffolk pet food firm

PUBLISHED: 16:19 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:24 26 November 2018

Tim Henman with a ball-dog ahead of Champions Tennis in London Picture: CASEY GUTTERIDGE

Tim Henman with a ball-dog ahead of Champions Tennis in London Picture: CASEY GUTTERIDGE

CPG Photography Ltd

A Suffolk-based petfood firm is set to sponsor a prestigious tennis event - after it introduced specially-trained ball-dogs.

Skinner’s, of Stradbroke, is supporting this year’s Champions Tennis, which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall from December 6 to 9.

The ball-dogs will assist renowned players such as John McEnroe and Tim Henman at the event.

Sales and marketing director William Delamore said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring Champions Tennis. This is a sport we have not delved into before, so we are thoroughly looking forward to witnessing what is set to be an eye-opening performance, both from the players and the talented dogs from Canine Partners. We are in in awe of the work they carry out day in day out, and to be a part of the event is a privilege.”

Skinner’s is headed up by pet food entrepreneur Roger Skinner, the seventh generation of the family to run Skinner’s Mill, who branched out into dry dog foods in the early 1970s.

