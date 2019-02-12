‘Quirky and innovative’ new look for beer ranges

A brewery is set to unveil a brand new look and a host of new beers at the UK’s biggest craft beer event.

St Peter’s Brewery, near Bungay, has developed new draught lines which will be launched at Craft Beer Rising.

It is the first time that the brewery, which makes a range of alcolic and non-alcoholic beers, has exhibited at the event, which takes place from February 21 to 23 at The Old Truman Brewery Building in Brick Lane, London.

But while the labels are undergoing a rebrand, it will retain its ‘iconic’ oval bottle, which was first adopted by brewery founder John Murphy.

The firm said it wanted to update its labels and branding with a “fresh, new and eye-catching design” that maintains its premium position in the beer industry, while supporting its current customers and “staying true to its roots, heritage, provenance and quality”.

For the first time, it will introduce a selection of new draught beers to its portfolio, with four new brews unveiled.

The new Revival Pilsner is a “full-bodied premium pilsner with citrus aromas and a smooth finish”, while White Raven is a “crisp and refreshing wheat beer with tropical aromas of banana and clove”. Its new Stateside Pale Ale is described as “a hoppy session ale with citrus flavours and soft bitterness”.

The final product making up the four is a new addition to its Without range of alcohol-free beer. Without Elderberry and Raspberry is “a fruity 0.0% ABV beer that will appeal to the growing demand for delicious zero alcohol beer”, it said.

“We are very excited to be attending Craft Beer Rising for the first time and to have the opportunity to showcase our new branding and new draught beers,” said its new managing director John Hadingham.

“We’ve been working hard to develop a new look for St Peter’s that is quirky and innovative, but retains the true ethos of the brewery Brand and positioning that John Murphy set out to provide when he launched St Peter’s 20 years ago. We’re very proud of our brand and these new beers and we can’t wait to see what visitors to the show think of them.”

St Peter’s Brewery will be exhibiting its full range of bottled and draught beers at the event and John Hadingham will also host a talk.