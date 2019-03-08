Suffolk Show Countdown: Canines are king at this year's event, with host of dog-related activities and features unveiled

Dogs enjoy a day out at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Four-legged friends will be getting the five-star treatment at the Suffolk Show this year, with dog watering points across the showground.

Skinner’s Pet Foods show trailer Picture: SKINNER'S PET FOODS Skinner’s Pet Foods show trailer Picture: SKINNER'S PET FOODS

Suffolk dog food makers Skinner's will be making sure showgoers' pets are kept hydrated by sponsoring the watering points, as well as backing a wide range of dog agility and activity areas.

It is setting up a special Field and Trial Zone for canines and their owners, and helping to stage a range of dog-related events in the ring.

The Skinner's Field & Trial Zone will be based on the corner of Twelfth & Main Avenue, and features the Stradbroke-based mill's show trailer, which will be offering discounted products and other exhibitors including Ruff & Tumble, World of Pets, Happi Days Dog Care and The Greyhound Trust.

The Stradbroke company will be sponsoring the Skinner's Field & Trial Gundog Zone, which will feature displays from the Suffolk Gundog Club and the Skinner's Field & Trial Agility Ring where lightning-fast dogs will be showing off their talents at flyball and agility.

Skinner's Pet Foods managing director Des Smith said: "The Suffolk Show is such an important event in the agricultural calendar. Skinner's have been proud to manufacture and produce all our dog food at our mill in Stradbroke, Suffolk, for over 40 years. We thought it was important to support the show and expand our brand presence which we hope our newly created zone will do."

Show director Bee Kemball says: "We're pleased to welcome dogs to the Suffolk Show and we have lots of attractions that dogs and their owners will love.

"Dogs are a big part of the family and it can be a worry to leave them at home all day, so we're encouraging people to bring their dogs along and enjoy a day out with the whole family."

A range of dog-related areas are being set up at the Suffolk Show thanks to sponsorship from Skinner's Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A range of dog-related areas are being set up at the Suffolk Show thanks to sponsorship from Skinner's Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Skinner's will also be providing branded 'selfie frames' where visitors can take a photo of their dog to share on Instagram to be entered into a competition to find the 'best in show' and win 5 x 15kg bags of Field & Trial.