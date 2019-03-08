Heavy Showers

Bereaved farmer takes up marathon challenge 'for a dare', aged 60

PUBLISHED: 14:55 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 25 April 2019

Charlotte Lawson, India Lawson, Adrian Lawson of Stradbroke pig breeding firm Rattlerow Farms and Sophie Lawson in training for the London Marathon Picture: FERGUS HARVEY-KELLY

Charlotte Lawson, India Lawson, Adrian Lawson of Stradbroke pig breeding firm Rattlerow Farms and Sophie Lawson in training for the London Marathon Picture: FERGUS HARVEY-KELLY

Fergus Harvey-Kelly

A Suffolk pig breeder who lost his wife two years ago to a devastating disease will be among a host of farmers and food producers taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday (April 28).

Tristan Powter of Newmarket sausage brand Powters who is taking part in the London Marathon Picture: POWTERSTristan Powter of Newmarket sausage brand Powters who is taking part in the London Marathon Picture: POWTERS

Adrian Lawson, of pig breeding operation Rattlerow Farms, based at Stradbroke, near Eye, has taken up the 26.2 mile challenge with his three daughters, Charlotte, Sophie and India, two years after wife Patricia died at the age of 58 after battling multiple sclerosis (MS).

Fittingly, the four will be running on behalf of the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society.

The devastation and helplessness of the disease has had a huge impact on the family, and the girls decided that they wanted to give something back, challenge themselves and help others who may have experienced the effects of the neurological illness, said Charlotte.

They got into serious training after they were selected to compete, braving wind, rain and even Alpine snow to prepare, and have been limbering up with shorter runs.

The big day is still going to be really difficult but they know that Patricia will be cheering them on and will defiantly be laughing at Adrian's 'majestic' running technique, said Charlotte.

Tristan Powter of Newmarket sausage brand, Powters, will be also taking part in marathon for the third year running to raise money for Leukaemia Care.

He is hoping to raise £3000 for the national blood cancer support charity, which supports leukaemia patients as well as carers and families.

“Leukaemia Care is a fantastic charity to raise money for and I'm hoping to reach my target before the big race next week,” he said.

“As always, the training for a marathon is the hardest part, but I'm looking forward to the race next weekend.”

National Farmers' Union president Minette Batters and vice president Stuart Roberts will be running in aid of the Farm Africa charity.

Donations will support Farm Africa projects across Eastern Africa and will be match funded by the UK government to fund a project that will give female farmers in Kanungu in Uganda the opportunity to make a career out of coffee farming.

If you would like to follow the Lawsons' journey, visit their Facebook and JustGiving page 'Lawsons Take on Marathon For MS' and chip in if you can. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/4patricia

If you'd like to sponsor Tristan visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TristanPowter1

Donations to Team NFU can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nfumarathon or by calling 020 7430 0440.

