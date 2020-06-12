E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Where to pick your own strawberries this weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 June 2020

There are several farms in Essex and Suffolk which are open for strawberry picking this weekend. Picture: IAN CLARK

There are several farms in Essex and Suffolk which are open for strawberry picking this weekend. Picture: IAN CLARK

Wilkin & Sons

With good weather set to return and our weekends opening up as lockdown restrictions are eased, the time is ripe for a day out strawberry picking at one of these farms in Suffolk and north Essex.

June is the prime season for strawberry picking. Picture: EMMA KINDREDJune is the prime season for strawberry picking. Picture: EMMA KINDRED

‘Pick Your Own’ (PYO) is one of the few activities you can currently enjoy as a family and one where it is easy to maintain social distancing.

McLauchlans of Boxted

This farm near Colchester has come up with a clever system to ensure their seasonal strawberries can be picked while complying Covid-19 regulations.

To pick fruit all you have to do is reserve a space on their booking system to get a 30 minute slot in their fields – however, the first hour of each picking day is reserved for customers aged over 60.

The tickets are free to book and booking early is encouraged to avoid disappointment and be sure to turn up 10 minutes before your slot.

The rows are 2 metres apart to ensure adequate distance between pickers and only a certain number of people are allowed on the fields at each time.

Head to their farm between 9am and 6pm from Monday through to Saturday, or 9am until 4pm on Sundays.

Take a look in their farm shop to buy local sourced freshly frozen fruit, ice cream and cream.

Get in touch via the phone call 01206 272275, or try the booking system online.

You may also want to watch:

Goslings Farm Shop and PYO

This farm located just off the A14 at Trimley St Martin has over 30 polytunnels filled with seasonal fruits including strawberries, cherries, blackcurrants, blueberries, redcurrants and blackberries.

They grow nine – yes nine – different varieties of strawberry and each comes into season at different times.

The Honeoye in mid June, Vibrant from early June onwards, Elsanta from mid June onwards, Sonata from late June onwards, Elegance from late June onwards, Florence from mid June until August, Flamenco from July until the first frost and the Finesse from July and peaking in September.

The shop is open Monday to Saturday 9am until 5pm and on Sundays they are open from 10am until 4pm.

Their contact number is 01394 273361.

Friday Street Farm Shop

This farm shop near Saxmundham has been in the family for three generations and has been serving the local community since 1976, when they started selling seasonal produce.

They’re open from 9am until 5.30pm every day of the week except Sunday when the shop closes at 5pm.

As well hosting seasonal fruit picking the shop has a special Strawberry card for their Strawberry Club which offers exclusive promotions, news and regular shopper benefits at the farm shop.

To get in touch, ring 01728 602783.

