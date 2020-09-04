E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vineyard owners ‘chuffed to bits’ at international accolade

PUBLISHED: 09:03 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 04 September 2020

From left, Valley Farm Vineyard co-owners Vanessa Tucker and Elaine Heeler with their silver award Picture: TAMAR BURTON & FRIENDS

From left, Valley Farm Vineyard co-owners Vanessa Tucker and Elaine Heeler with their silver award Picture: TAMAR BURTON & FRIENDS

Tamar Burton and friends

Suffolk vineyard owners are toasting success at an international awards event.

Valley Farm Vineyards' silver award Picture: VALLEY FARM VINEYARDSValley Farm Vineyards' silver award Picture: VALLEY FARM VINEYARDS

Valley Farm Vineyards, based at Wissett, near Halesworth, scooped a silver medal for its English sparkling Sundancer 2015 wine at the International Wines and Spirits

Competition (IWSC).

Owners Vanessa Tucker and Elaine Heeler expressed delight at their first international win. In 2016, they struck gold at a national level for one of their wines – but this time went one better with an international silver.

The pair bought the already mature vineyard seven years ago and renovated it.

Valley Farm Vineyards in Wissett, which has scooped an internatiional silver award for one of its wines Picture: VALLEY FARM VINEYARDSValley Farm Vineyards in Wissett, which has scooped an internatiional silver award for one of its wines Picture: VALLEY FARM VINEYARDS

MORE – Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

“We’re really delighted to have been awarded a silver medal for our beautiful English Sparkling Wine ‘Sundancer’ 2015,” said Vanessa.

“It’s the only silver medal awarded in East Anglia, and the only sparkling award.

You may also want to watch:

“This was judged by Master of Wine Dirceu Vianna Junior and his team of distinguished wine experts. As a top scorer, it was then retested by the judging committee to ensure consistency across nations.”

Valley Farm Vineyards in Wissett, which has scooped an internatiional silver award for one of its wines Picture: VALLEY FARM VINEYARDSValley Farm Vineyards in Wissett, which has scooped an internatiional silver award for one of its wines Picture: VALLEY FARM VINEYARDS

The competition is based on blind tasting, she said, with the Valley Farm wine scoring 90 points out of a possible 100. To earn a silver, it has to be judged ‘an accomplished wine with considerable personality. A classic example of its’ style or variety”.

Judges’ tasting notes identified “hints of tropical fruit on the nose, which is full of fruit and mineralogy. On the palate, ripe citrus fruits balance nicely with the nutty character of the autolysis. Consistent and very pleasant”.

The wine is made with a classic sparkling combination of the vineyard’s Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Pinot Gris all grown on the south facing slope and cared for by the owners and their band of volunteers, said Vanessa.

“We applaud our wine makers at Knightor for their skill in making the grapes shine to their full glory,” she said.

“This represents the culmination of so much hard work in the field by the whole team and I’m chuffed to bits.”

Elaine added: “What a great day. We’ve long thought that this is a fabulous bubbly, able to hold its own in this high quality wine sector.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt: Racial and political arguments need to be backed up, not sensationalised

Tim Davie, the new director-general of the BBC has promised to crackdown on tweets sent by high-profile BBC employees. Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA

Mum of missing teenager Luke Durbin confirms remains found in Sudbury are NOT her son’s

Luke Durbin, who went missing following a night out in Ipswich in 2006 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) Anglia One responded to the incident near Lowestoft. Picture: EAAA

Vineyard owners ‘chuffed to bits’ at international accolade

From left, Valley Farm Vineyard co-owners Vanessa Tucker and Elaine Heeler with their silver award Picture: TAMAR BURTON & FRIENDS