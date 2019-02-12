Estates manager Ben conquers hot, dusty African plains to complete mammoth charity cycling challenge

CLA Suffolk chairman Ben Crossman in Kenya Picture: BEN CROSSMAN Ben Crossman

A Suffolk estates manager has just completed a gruelling 500km cycle challenge across rugged terrain and soaring temperatures in Kenya.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Crossman, who is chairman of the Suffolk branch of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA)), joined 75 other riders from around the world as he cycled from Nairobi to Meru to raise money for Child.org, an international development charity dedicated to ensuring every child has an opportunity to survive and prosper from birth to adulthood.

MORE – Suffolk farmers highlight concerns over ‘no deal’ Brexit to local MPs

The estates manager at Orwell Park Estates in Suffolk took a technically difficult route along dusty off-road tracks in temperatures that peaked at 41C. It took six days to complete the ride and included 6,000 metres of uphill climbs along the way.

Ben said he was “overjoyed” and “loved every minute of the experience”.

“It was both physically and mentally demanding and all the cyclists worked as a team to get through it,” he said.

“I encouraged a number of the other riders who were struggling at times and this camaraderie was key to us completing the challenge.

“During the ride we visited some of the projects that are supported by Child.org. We heard harrowing stories of women that had been victims of some horrific crimes and how the charity was helping them to rebuild their lives.

“There were some emotional moments and it brought to the fore why it is so important to raise money to support the work that is ongoing there.

“I have raised over £5,500 so far which is fantastic but there is still time for people to donate if they wish to do so.”

The CLA represents farmers, landowners and rural business across England and Wales. As chairman of the Suffolk branch Ben represents the interests of CLA members in the county and ensures their thoughts and concerns are heard at regional and national levels.

Celebrate Suffolk and north Essex businesses with us. Enter the Suffolk Business Awards here