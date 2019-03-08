Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk insurance brokers’ Red Nose charity ride keeps them office-bound

PUBLISHED: 19:41 05 April 2019

NFU Mutual Suffolk Coastal group secretary Miles Savage in training for his Red Nose challenge Picture: TINA LATHROPE

NFU Mutual Suffolk Coastal group secretary Miles Savage in training for his Red Nose challenge Picture: TINA LATHROPE

Tina Lathrope

Staff at a Suffolk insurers’ office spent three days on a charity cycle challenge – while static.

The NFU Mutual – Suffolk Coastal employees managed to row and cycle their way to raising £448 for Comic Relief.

The lycra-clad charity heroes covered 306 miles, nearly 31 miles of it rowing, using exercise equipment.

They spent three days virtually cycling from London to Dover, rowing the channel and completing the cycle to finish at Disneyland Paris.

“We started on March 12, completed the rowing on March 13 and finished the whole challenge in the afternoon of March 14,” said marketing and business development manager Tina Lathrope, who is based at the company’s Halesworth offices.

“We had members of the public pop in to give us a hand along with staff from loss adjusters Crawford’s and Sedgwick’s.

“The total we have raised so far is £448.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man found guilty of starting £1.8m blaze after his pregnant girlfriend left him

Stephen Wilson, 32, of Poppy Close, Loddon, was found guilty of starting the fire which damaged the newsagents in Halesworth. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man dies after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews tackle outbuilding blaze at Washbrook

Firefighters tackle the outbuilding blaze at Washbrook Picture: STEVE TAYLOR

Dozens of cyclists join funeral procession for popular Ipswich man Cliff Matthews

Funeral of Cliff Matthews and the cycle procession from his home. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Horrible Histories author Terry Deary creates ‘terrible tales’ to mark Moyse’s Hall anniversary

Horrible Histories author Terry Deary who will be creating a series of Suffolk history trails to celebrate Moyses' Hall Museum's 120th anniversary Photo:Craif Connor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists