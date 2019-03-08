Suffolk insurance brokers’ Red Nose charity ride keeps them office-bound

NFU Mutual Suffolk Coastal group secretary Miles Savage in training for his Red Nose challenge Picture: TINA LATHROPE Tina Lathrope

Staff at a Suffolk insurers’ office spent three days on a charity cycle challenge – while static.

The NFU Mutual – Suffolk Coastal employees managed to row and cycle their way to raising £448 for Comic Relief.

The lycra-clad charity heroes covered 306 miles, nearly 31 miles of it rowing, using exercise equipment.

They spent three days virtually cycling from London to Dover, rowing the channel and completing the cycle to finish at Disneyland Paris.

“We started on March 12, completed the rowing on March 13 and finished the whole challenge in the afternoon of March 14,” said marketing and business development manager Tina Lathrope, who is based at the company’s Halesworth offices.

“We had members of the public pop in to give us a hand along with staff from loss adjusters Crawford’s and Sedgwick’s.

“The total we have raised so far is £448.”