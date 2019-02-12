Sunshine and Showers

Lambs and chicks set to offer window into world of farming

PUBLISHED: 09:44 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 08 March 2019

Animal studies learner Georgia Mayes with a newborn lamb at the Suffolk campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: JOHN NICE

Animal studies learner Georgia Mayes with a newborn lamb at the Suffolk campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: JOHN NICE

John Nice

The Suffolk arm of an East Anglian land college is set to host its first ever lambing day on Sunday, March 10.

The Suffolk campus of Easton and Otley College, based at Otley, eight miles north of Ipswich, is staging the event between 10am and 4pm.

Stars of the show will be the new born lambs – but other attractions include chicks thanks to a link up with Joice and Hill, tractor and trailer rides, a tractor simulator and refreshments.

Farm manager Tony Buttle said: “We cannot wait to welcome guests to our farm. The essential idea is to give youngsters and their families the chance to see baby lambs up close and get a small window into the world of farming.

“As a college we are keen to promote agricultural careers to people of all ages and the event is a perfect opportunity for us to do this. It helps us to champion and celebrate the countryside and the land-based industries that we represent.”

Entry costs £6 for adults, £2 for under 16s and under fives go free.

Topic Tags:

