E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Could agroforestry and less ploughing form practical farming solutions to climate change?

PUBLISHED: 14:09 17 August 2019

Agroforestry in action on a field in north Suffolk Picture: SIMON PARKER

Agroforestry in action on a field in north Suffolk Picture: SIMON PARKER

Growing trees alongside crops - or 'agroforestry' - could be an "exciting" option for farmers in the battle to slow down climate change, a prominent Suffolk farmer says.

Glenn Buckingham, chair of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union Picture: GREGG BROWNGlenn Buckingham, chair of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union Picture: GREGG BROWN

Glenn Buckingham, who farms at Helmingham, near Debenham, and is chair of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union, is a strong advocate of measures to reduce greenhouse gases, and was responding to a hard-hitting report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It has outlined a litany of global problems with land use which is having dramatic effect on climate change and suggests drastic action is needed.

MORE - Uncertainty dogs Suffolk farmers as Brexit deadlock continues

Mr Buckingham believes policies which encourage no-tillage and minimum-tillage systems could also be a way forward, as ploughing up fields releases carbon and other greenhouse gases.

"There is no doubt that intense cultivations of soil do not allow carbon to build up. Simply exposing soil to sunlight loses carbon," he said.

No-till farming may be one answer to locking in carbon in the soil Picture: CLAYDON DRILLSNo-till farming may be one answer to locking in carbon in the soil Picture: CLAYDON DRILLS

He added: "Grassland holds and builds carbon and in the UK are second to forests in terms of carbon storage."

You may also want to watch:

He criticised clearing more land for food production globally, against a backdrop of high food waste.

"Reducing food waste could help offset land for use in forestry etc," he said. "The balance could change dramatically if less land used for food and forestry is planted."

The IPCC report said land accounted for 44% of methane emissions, with livestock such as cattle and expansion of rice paddies driving rising levels of the gas, and 82% of nitrous oxide emissions, coming from fertilisers for crops and from livestock.

"This is a big issue, but UK farming is 2.5 times more efficient in carbon terms in the red meat sector compared to other parts of the world," he said.

The report suggests measures including replanting forests and using more tree as part of 'agroforestry' schemes on farms. "This I believe is an exciting option to consider," he said, citing habitat, diversity, carbon capture and landscape benefits of such a measure.

But Mr Buckingham said he was greatly concerned that the current reports coming out were "very focused" on food and land, while there was "plenty of scope" to improve many other sectors, including transport, energy, clothing and housing stock.

"We as consumers need to understand our carbon footprints rather like we understand our financial budgeting. We can then make informed choices to reduce our impacts personally," he said.

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sadness as children’s charity forced to close

Jackie Markell from HOPS has spoken about her sadness at the charity closing and her pride at what the have done in the last 40 years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Key Town road closed completely first week schools go back

Cobbles along Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, will be replaced during road resurfacing in September Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwell Green 2,700 homes “catastrophic” for East Suffolk, says councillor

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Ed and the Castle on the Hill, aged 8! Star tells of his love for Suffolk

An eight-year-old Ed Sheeran at Framlingham Castle in a family snap by his father John. Picture: JOHN SHEERAN

‘Unexplained bruising’ among major concerns at ‘inadequate’ care home

Crouched Friars Residential Home, in Crouch Street, Colchester, has been rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists