Tribute paid to Suffolk heavy horse stalwart

Roger Clark walking with his Suffolk Punch in the Grand Parade on the final day of the Suffolk Show 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Tribute has been paid to a stalwart of the Suffolk Show and a great champion of the Suffolk heavy horse breed who died in May.

Roger Clark walking with his Suffolk Punch at the Suffolk Show 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Roger Clark walking with his Suffolk Punch at the Suffolk Show 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roger Clark, of Stoke-by-Nayland, was a farrier and an outstanding horseman. He had been involved with the Suffolk Horse Society, which works with owners of the endangered breed, believed to be the oldest heavy horse breed in Britain, to try to increase its numbers.

Mr Clark, who showed at events all over the country including the Suffolk and Royal Norfolk Shows, was at one time master of the Essex and Suffolk Hunt and the East Anglian Bloodhounds, and was well known throughout the horse world.

Before his death, the Suffolk Agricultural Association, the organisation behind the Suffolk Show, made a special presentation to him in honour of his numerous achievements.

Roger Clark farriering at Weylands farm, Thorrington Street Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Roger Clark farriering at Weylands farm, Thorrington Street Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Mark Donsworth, senior steward for heavy horses at the Suffolk Show, said: "It was my great honour to accompany the Suffolk Agricultural Association show president, Mr Stephen Miles, last week to present on behalf of the Suffolk Agricultural Association an 'outstanding service to agriculture award' - a fitting tribute to an amazing gentleman."