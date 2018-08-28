Sunshine and Showers

Reindeer set to bring early Christmas cheer to farming family-run Suffolk nursing home

PUBLISHED: 08:03 09 November 2018

Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home Christmas fair Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Stow Healthcare

Christmas is set to come alive at a nursing home run by a Suffolk farming family as a reindeer makes a festive appearance.

Stowlangtoft Hall at Bury St Edmunds will hold its Christmas fair on Saturday, November 10, from 2pm to 5pm.

Residents and staff at the home, run by the Catchpole family, have been busy creating festive treats and there are more than 25 stalls lined up for the event, ranging from children’s festive face painting to homemade Christmas crafts. Families are welcome.

The highlight is set to be a visit from Santa Claus with his reindeer.

Home manager Sally Chilvers said: “Being able to secure real reindeer for the event is really the icing on the cake and something the residents at the home are really excited for.”

Entry is free for the event, at Kiln Lane, Stowlangtoft, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 3JY. For more information call 01359 300470.

