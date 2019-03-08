E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Punch Trust celebrates with horse and dog show

PUBLISHED: 14:01 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 18 August 2019

Suffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

There were big smiles and no long faces at the annual Family Horse and Dog Show in Suffolk.

Suffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show. Charlie keys and dog, Zara Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSASuffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show. Charlie keys and dog, Zara Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The day, hosted by the Suffolk Punch Trust, gave horse riders a chance to show off their beautiful animals in the sunshine as hundreds joined in the fun at the charity's home in Hollesley.

Suffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show. Margot and Katie Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSASuffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show. Margot and Katie Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

While the day had been organised as a chance for riders and equine enthusiasts to have some fun, many of the categories also served as qualifiers for the upcoming royal London Show in Bedfordshire in September.

Suffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show. Stud manager Tracey Pettitt Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSASuffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show. Stud manager Tracey Pettitt Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Judges picked the best competitors in in-hand and rider categories, sifting out the top horses and dogs in a day bursting with friendly competition.

Suffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show. Michelle Smith and Gentle Max Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSASuffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show. Michelle Smith and Gentle Max Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

A class exclusively for rare breeds, including the Suffolk Punch alongside Shire, Friesian and Hackney horses, was also contested.

Suffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSASuffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Rosettes and trophies were up for grabs across the board, made locally and donated to the charity for the occasion.

