Suffolk Punch Trust celebrates with horse and dog show
PUBLISHED: 14:01 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 18 August 2019
Archant
There were big smiles and no long faces at the annual Family Horse and Dog Show in Suffolk.
The day, hosted by the Suffolk Punch Trust, gave horse riders a chance to show off their beautiful animals in the sunshine as hundreds joined in the fun at the charity's home in Hollesley.
While the day had been organised as a chance for riders and equine enthusiasts to have some fun, many of the categories also served as qualifiers for the upcoming royal London Show in Bedfordshire in September.
Judges picked the best competitors in in-hand and rider categories, sifting out the top horses and dogs in a day bursting with friendly competition.
A class exclusively for rare breeds, including the Suffolk Punch alongside Shire, Friesian and Hackney horses, was also contested.
Rosettes and trophies were up for grabs across the board, made locally and donated to the charity for the occasion.