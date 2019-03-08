Free cup of tea from EADT on offer at Suffolk Show

The East Anglian Daily Times tea tent has hot drinks, bacon sandwiches, cake - and the brand new Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk sticker album, great for art trail fans and familes ahead of the launch of the trail on June 15 Picture: JUDY RIMMER JUDY RIMMER

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star have their own tent at the Suffolk Show - a great spot to rest your feet with a cup of tea.

At the corner of 4th Avenue and Flower Show Avenue, you can come and enjoy a seat in the sunshine - or in our tent if the weather turns grey - and get a hot drink with some cake and a bacon sandwich.

If you bring the voucher in today's paper you can even claim your tea or coffee for free.

Also on sale is the brand new Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk sticker album, which is great for families to get ready for the art trail coming to Ipswich on June 15.

A herd of 55 large Elmers and 84 young Elmers will appear in the town and readers will be able to claim a free packet of stickers using the vouchers in this paper, starting from June 15.

You can find the tent using the free Suffolk Show guide in the showground and the maps on the field, stall number 618 white, grid reference J5.