Free cup of tea from EADT on offer at Suffolk Show

PUBLISHED: 16:43 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 29 May 2019

The East Anglian Daily Times tea tent has hot drinks, bacon sandwiches, cake - and the brand new Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk sticker album, great for art trail fans and familes ahead of the launch of the trail on June 15 Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The East Anglian Daily Times tea tent has hot drinks, bacon sandwiches, cake - and the brand new Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk sticker album, great for art trail fans and familes ahead of the launch of the trail on June 15 Picture: JUDY RIMMER

JUDY RIMMER

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star have their own tent at the Suffolk Show - a great spot to rest your feet with a cup of tea.

At the corner of 4th Avenue and Flower Show Avenue, you can come and enjoy a seat in the sunshine - or in our tent if the weather turns grey - and get a hot drink with some cake and a bacon sandwich.

If you bring the voucher in today's paper you can even claim your tea or coffee for free.

Also on sale is the brand new Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk sticker album, which is great for families to get ready for the art trail coming to Ipswich on June 15.

A herd of 55 large Elmers and 84 young Elmers will appear in the town and readers will be able to claim a free packet of stickers using the vouchers in this paper, starting from June 15.

You can find the tent using the free Suffolk Show guide in the showground and the maps on the field, stall number 618 white, grid reference J5.

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

