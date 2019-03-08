Partly Cloudy

Suffolk Show 2019: See the newest designs in Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:16 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 30 May 2019

Sophia, Joshua and Mason with the baby Elmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sophia, Joshua and Mason with the baby Elmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The start of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk is a step closer as a herd of "young Elmers" were revealed at the 2019 Suffolk Show.

Evadne Nye with her baby Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEvadne Nye with her baby Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On Saturday, June 15 all 55 large Elmer sculptures will be installed in the streets and open spaces of Ipswich town centre and the Waterfront, along with 84 young Elmers.

The smaller sculptures are Elmer's Learning Herd, due to appear in 11 spots in Ipswich - all designed by schools and groups of young people.

Each one has raised £750 for St Elizabeth Hospice already and when fundraising finishes later in 2019, the group which has raised the most money will win their very own full size Elmer to decorate.

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, said: "We are so excited to be able to actually start sharing the fruits of two years hard work with the public - and where better to do it than at the county show itself."

Norman Lloyd with the baby Elmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNorman Lloyd with the baby Elmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We are thrilled with our parade maps and brand new Learning Herd Guides and we hope you will all love them too."

There is a suggested donation of £1 for the Learning Herd Guide and map.

All the baby Elmers have been unveiled Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAll the baby Elmers have been unveiled Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

