Suffolk Show 2019: See the newest designs in Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk

Sophia, Joshua and Mason with the baby Elmers

The start of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk is a step closer as a herd of "young Elmers" were revealed at the 2019 Suffolk Show.

Evadne Nye with her baby Elmer

On Saturday, June 15 all 55 large Elmer sculptures will be installed in the streets and open spaces of Ipswich town centre and the Waterfront, along with 84 young Elmers.

The smaller sculptures are Elmer's Learning Herd, due to appear in 11 spots in Ipswich - all designed by schools and groups of young people.

Each one has raised £750 for St Elizabeth Hospice already and when fundraising finishes later in 2019, the group which has raised the most money will win their very own full size Elmer to decorate.

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, said: "We are so excited to be able to actually start sharing the fruits of two years hard work with the public - and where better to do it than at the county show itself."

Norman Lloyd with the baby Elmers

"We are thrilled with our parade maps and brand new Learning Herd Guides and we hope you will all love them too."

There is a suggested donation of £1 for the Learning Herd Guide and map.

All the baby Elmers have been unveiled

