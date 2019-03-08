One of the best we can remember! Suffolk Show 2019 draws to a close

It is goodbye to the Suffolk Show for another year, as the agricultural festival finished its final day in style.

More than 90,000 people are said to have flocked to Trinity Park over the two days, enjoying the best food, drinks, amusements and livestock shows Suffolk has to offer.

Two day's of sunshine, with temperatures pushing into the 20s, helped create what organisers say is one of the best shows they can remember.

The latest addition, the 60-foot viewing tower proved a popular attraction over the two days, helping raise money for charity as collectors filled their buckets from happy punters.

Underneath, the real life super heroes from Suffolk Constabulary, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, East of England Ambulance Service and the RNLI were a source of pride. The police even displayed their very own robot, which they believe could be the future of policing.

Those fancying a bite to eat enjoyed some of Suffolk's finest products, while Greene King's Eat Street served food from across the globe, from Greece to India and beyond.

Children scoured the huge show ground to find the infamous Titan the Robot, who sprayed mums and dads with water while reeling off Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator quotes and dancing to the 80s finest tunes.

They were also introduced to the world of Suffolk wildlife by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, who won the award for the best stand representing environment. At the stand, children were able to enjoy pond dipping, while being introduced to bee keeping and how to create a mini pond for their gardens.

Displays across the two day's included an acrobatic master class by the world famous Imps Motorcycle Display Team, while the Shetland Pony Grand National had children and adults alike on the edge of their seats.

On Wednesday, our Suffolk-loving mascot Tractor Boy failed to win the crowd-favourite Mascot Derby but had the crowds cheering as he knee-slid across the finish line despite not qualifying for the grand final.

The show, organised by the 188-year-old Suffolk Agricultural Association, aims to highlight the importance of the agricultural industry to Suffolk in fun and innovative ways.

As part of the celebrations, 25 of the county's longest serving farmers and agricultural workers were awarded for their service, while innovative farmer Sally Bendall was awarded a British Empire Medal.

Honorary show director, Bee Kemball, said her final year in charge of the show was one to remember: "What a fantastic two days it has been.

"The people are what make this show so great every single year, and that means everyone, from the volunteers, to the staff, to the people who come through the gates beaming with smiles.

"It is important people understand the importance of agriculture, how it helps our lives - you should always know where your food comes from, and by doing so it helps keep things to the highest possible standard."

Coming to the end of her three-year tenure, Bee will hand over the baton to deputy director Bruce Kerr - but as she said, that doesn't mean it will stop her from returning.

"Just because I'm standing aside doesn't mean I won't be returning to the show I love," she said. "Next year I suspect I'll be coming along in my flip flops and sunglasses with an ice cream in hand.

"I've been involved with the show since I was 18 years old, more than 30 years ago. I still love it just as much.

"My father and grandfather were both stewards - the beautiful thing about the show is that it is a generational thing - for both staff and visitors, the joy of the show is passed on."

When asked to describe her tenure, Bee said: "Fun. Always fun. And slightly exhausting.

"I really think the show makes such a big difference to peoples' lives, and if I've made just a tiny difference then I'm pleased."