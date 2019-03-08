Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

One of the best we can remember! Suffolk Show 2019 draws to a close

PUBLISHED: 16:47 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 30 May 2019

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It is goodbye to the Suffolk Show for another year, as the agricultural festival finished its final day in style.

Supreme Champion David Sapsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSupreme Champion David Sapsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 90,000 people are said to have flocked to Trinity Park over the two days, enjoying the best food, drinks, amusements and livestock shows Suffolk has to offer.

Two day's of sunshine, with temperatures pushing into the 20s, helped create what organisers say is one of the best shows they can remember.

The latest addition, the 60-foot viewing tower proved a popular attraction over the two days, helping raise money for charity as collectors filled their buckets from happy punters.

Underneath, the real life super heroes from Suffolk Constabulary, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, East of England Ambulance Service and the RNLI were a source of pride. The police even displayed their very own robot, which they believe could be the future of policing.

Bolderston Family L-R Charlotte (6), Alex (8), Lucy (7), Imogen (11), Chloe (17) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBolderston Family L-R Charlotte (6), Alex (8), Lucy (7), Imogen (11), Chloe (17) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Those fancying a bite to eat enjoyed some of Suffolk's finest products, while Greene King's Eat Street served food from across the globe, from Greece to India and beyond.

Children scoured the huge show ground to find the infamous Titan the Robot, who sprayed mums and dads with water while reeling off Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator quotes and dancing to the 80s finest tunes.

They were also introduced to the world of Suffolk wildlife by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, who won the award for the best stand representing environment. At the stand, children were able to enjoy pond dipping, while being introduced to bee keeping and how to create a mini pond for their gardens.

Displays across the two day's included an acrobatic master class by the world famous Imps Motorcycle Display Team, while the Shetland Pony Grand National had children and adults alike on the edge of their seats.

The new generation of farmers at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe new generation of farmers at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On Wednesday, our Suffolk-loving mascot Tractor Boy failed to win the crowd-favourite Mascot Derby but had the crowds cheering as he knee-slid across the finish line despite not qualifying for the grand final.

You may also want to watch:

The show, organised by the 188-year-old Suffolk Agricultural Association, aims to highlight the importance of the agricultural industry to Suffolk in fun and innovative ways.

As part of the celebrations, 25 of the county's longest serving farmers and agricultural workers were awarded for their service, while innovative farmer Sally Bendall was awarded a British Empire Medal.

Show Director Bee Kemball Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNShow Director Bee Kemball Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Honorary show director, Bee Kemball, said her final year in charge of the show was one to remember: "What a fantastic two days it has been.

"The people are what make this show so great every single year, and that means everyone, from the volunteers, to the staff, to the people who come through the gates beaming with smiles.

"It is important people understand the importance of agriculture, how it helps our lives - you should always know where your food comes from, and by doing so it helps keep things to the highest possible standard."

Coming to the end of her three-year tenure, Bee will hand over the baton to deputy director Bruce Kerr - but as she said, that doesn't mean it will stop her from returning.

Long Service Awards presented to by Show President Stephen Miles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLong Service Awards presented to by Show President Stephen Miles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Just because I'm standing aside doesn't mean I won't be returning to the show I love," she said. "Next year I suspect I'll be coming along in my flip flops and sunglasses with an ice cream in hand.

"I've been involved with the show since I was 18 years old, more than 30 years ago. I still love it just as much.

"My father and grandfather were both stewards - the beautiful thing about the show is that it is a generational thing - for both staff and visitors, the joy of the show is passed on."

When asked to describe her tenure, Bee said: "Fun. Always fun. And slightly exhausting.

Hannah Knox with her reserve champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHannah Knox with her reserve champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I really think the show makes such a big difference to peoples' lives, and if I've made just a tiny difference then I'm pleased."

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LIVE: News and photos from day two of Suffolk Show

Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police car involved in collision at busy Suffolk junction

The incident has left Bury Road in Newmarket closed in both directions while police, firefighters and paramedics work at the scene. The road is closed at the junction of the A1304 and B1506 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

No suspect identified in almost half of knifepoint robbery investigations

Figures showed five of the 12 knifepoint robberies investigated at the beginning of 2019 were closed owing to the lack of an identifiable suspect Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man jailed after kitchen knife stabbing

James Bowler (Pictured), of Crown Street West in Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Contributed by Suffolk Constabulary

One of the best we can remember! Suffolk Show 2019 draws to a close

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists