Suffolk Show 2019: Gardens deliver the 'wow factor'

The pergola featured flowerbeds in the design of 16 flags of countries of the world, with the wooden structure, flower boxes, soil and plants all assembled by the students Picture: JAKE FOXFORD JAKE FOXFORD

The Flower and Garden Show tent at the Suffolk Show 2019 is a celebration of all things green-fingered.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One floral arrengement at the Suffolk Show flower tent was a tribute to Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie - earning third prize in its category Picture: JAKE FOXFORD One floral arrengement at the Suffolk Show flower tent was a tribute to Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie - earning third prize in its category Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The immense Glasswells Flower and Garden Show at Trinity Park welcomed thousands of people to its tent, filled with plants for sale and displays hoping to be crowned best in show.

This year the design for the show was the vision of RHS Chelsea Flower Show designer for 35 years and Suffolk Show stalwart, John Dyer, who fashioned it as a tribute to the president of the 2019 show, Stephen Miles.

When asked what visitors can look forward from the display, Mr Dyer said it should deliver "the wow factor".

Mr Dyer said: "This exhibit will be the largest staged for many years at the Flower and Garden Show.

The pergola and flowerbeds were built by Suffolk New College students, earning them a silver prize at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD The pergola and flowerbeds were built by Suffolk New College students, earning them a silver prize at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

"The main colour will come from two groups of rhododendrons and azaleas, with a central section of 90sq metres, full of shades of pink, red and purple.

He added: "I have had a passion for horticulture from an early age.

"I remember nursery visits with my mother as we cycled home from school together - now I have a lifetime's experience working in the horticulture industry."

Outside the entrance of the tent was the Easton and Otley College pergola and hanging basket display, which picked up a silver gilt award and was commended for its design.

Scott Denny was one of the Suffolk New College horticulture students that earned the silver award for their garden structure design Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Scott Denny was one of the Suffolk New College horticulture students that earned the silver award for their garden structure design Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Students of horticulture lecturer Mandy Smith assembled the entire display from the ground up.

Ms Smith said: "They have been incredible - they cut and assembled the pergola and flower boxes, they made their own soil, they grew almost all of the flowers from seed.

"I'm immensely proud of them."

The display contained 17 countries' flags in flower beds, each planted by students.

One floral arrengement at the Suffolk Show flower tent was a tribute to Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie - earning third prize in its category Picture: JAKE FOXFORD One floral arrengement at the Suffolk Show flower tent was a tribute to Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie - earning third prize in its category Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Student Scott Denny grew the Vietnam flowerbed and was delighted with the award, saying: "It's really good, it's amazing because we did it ourselves."

In the tent were many of the flower displays, including one in blue and white with an Ipswich scarf in honour of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie, which won third prize in its category.

Shoppers can pick up ornamental orchids, fruit bushes and bonsai trees along with garden flowerbed mainstays.

In the centre of the tent is another display fashioned by metalworker Nigel Kaines, called Designs on Metal, featuring an impressive array of ornaments and structures.