Suffolk Show Countdown: TVs set to provide show visitors with different view

PUBLISHED: 15:02 24 May 2019

Bee Kemball and Ashley Shorey-Mills at the Suffolk showground with the iPad Picture: JOHN HASCHAK

Bee Kemball and Ashley Shorey-Mills at the Suffolk showground with the iPad Picture: JOHN HASCHAK

John Haschak, Partnership Plus Limited

Televisions will be set up around the Suffolk Show this year, playing a key role in helping visitors to find the right location and learn more about what's going on.

Suffolk-based electrical appliances retail chain Hughes Electrical is providing the TVs, as well as a prize for the show's Treasure Trail.

Show director Bee Kemball explained that the TVs would be at five locations on the showground forming the show's Treasure Trail, each covering a different aspect of what happens in the county: Farming Life, Technology, The Emergency Services, Pig Farming and West Suffolk College.

MORE - New 60ft tower set to offer a bird's eye view of county's biggest event

"There will be information on the TVs explaining more about each of these running on a loop which will also contain a clue to help people answer a question to win the 'Treasure'," she said. "This can be done manually or digitally via the Show App, with winners being drawn at random to win a number of prizes, including a £500 iPad from Hughes.

"We hope in particular it will be of interest to younger people and give them a great experience on their visit to the show."

Ashley Shorey-Mills from Hughes said: "As an Ipswich man I know the Suffolk Show is such a major event for the county and one everybody looks forward to. We have been working closely with the show's team to understand their requirements and as a result are delighted to be installing televisions around the showground as well as providing a prize for the Treasure Trail.

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

