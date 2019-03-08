Suffolk Show Countdown: TVs set to provide show visitors with different view

Bee Kemball and Ashley Shorey-Mills at the Suffolk showground with the iPad Picture: JOHN HASCHAK John Haschak, Partnership Plus Limited

Televisions will be set up around the Suffolk Show this year, playing a key role in helping visitors to find the right location and learn more about what's going on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk-based electrical appliances retail chain Hughes Electrical is providing the TVs, as well as a prize for the show's Treasure Trail.

Show director Bee Kemball explained that the TVs would be at five locations on the showground forming the show's Treasure Trail, each covering a different aspect of what happens in the county: Farming Life, Technology, The Emergency Services, Pig Farming and West Suffolk College.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - New 60ft tower set to offer a bird's eye view of county's biggest event

"There will be information on the TVs explaining more about each of these running on a loop which will also contain a clue to help people answer a question to win the 'Treasure'," she said. "This can be done manually or digitally via the Show App, with winners being drawn at random to win a number of prizes, including a £500 iPad from Hughes.

"We hope in particular it will be of interest to younger people and give them a great experience on their visit to the show."

Ashley Shorey-Mills from Hughes said: "As an Ipswich man I know the Suffolk Show is such a major event for the county and one everybody looks forward to. We have been working closely with the show's team to understand their requirements and as a result are delighted to be installing televisions around the showground as well as providing a prize for the Treasure Trail.