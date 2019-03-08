Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

Suffolk Show Countdown: Excitement builds ahead of county's biggest day out

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 May 2019

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

SAA

Final preparations are under way for the Suffolk Show, which is set to unveil a host of innovations for this year's event.

Suffolk Show 2019 in numbers

350 acre site, home to the Suffolk Show

Over 800 trade stands

3,000 livestock and equine entries

12 competition rings

16 different activity zones – including the Farm Discovery Zone, Military Zone, Sports+ Area and Suffolk Skills Zone.

Over 300 volunteer stewards

Over 80 sponsors

Hundreds of free have-a-go activities

Excitement is building ahead of the two-day action-packed event, which returns to Trinity Park on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, with attractions aimed at all ages.

Before arriving at the show, visitors are encouraged to download the new Suffolk Show 2019 App to start planning their big day out. The interactive App includes useful maps, ring timetables and information on trade stands, as well as a Treasure Trail to follow around the Showground with prizes to win. 'Find Your Car' is a handy new App feature this year, which will help to guide visitors back to their car at the end of a busy day.

MORE - Everything you need to know about this year's Suffolk Show

New attractions to look out for this year include a spectacular 60ft public viewing platform, built by Ipswich scaffolding firm TH Moss & Sons, which will offer spectacular views across the whole Showground.

The viewing platform is located in the new Real-Life Superheroes area where visitors can meet our county's paramedics, air ambulance, fire service, police service, HM Coastguard, BT Emergency Disaster Crew, RNLI and Addenbrooke's Hospital, as well as explore their life-saving equipment and emergency vehicles.

Suffolk Show's Grand Parade - one of the big attractions Picture: SAASuffolk Show's Grand Parade - one of the big attractions Picture: SAA

You may also want to watch:

Highlights in the Collins Grand Ring this year are the thrill-seeking Red Devils army parachute display team and the Imps Motorcycle Display Team who will be wowing the crowds with high-energy stunts on both show days.

The show, organised by the Suffolk Agricultural Association, will be highlighting the importance of food and farming in the county with a new interactive display on oilseed farming in the new Farming Live area. Visitors can meet local farmers and learn how food is grown and harvested in Suffolk, as well as get close to animals in the Farm Discovery Zone and explore giant tractors in the Agricultural Machinery Area.

Show directorr Bee Kemball said: "The excitement is building here at Trinity Park as we enter the final few days before gates open for the Suffolk Show 2019. We're pleased to offer lots of new attractions this year, as well as free have-a-go activities, local shopping opportunities and interactive ring displays for the whole family to enjoy.

"The Suffolk Show is a spectacular celebration of all that makes our county great, and we can't wait to welcome the crowds for what is set to be another fantastic event."

Advance tickets for this year's Suffolk Show are on sale to midnight on May 28, at £28 for adults while children aged under 15 will once again receive free entry.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Workers evacuated after huge hazardous chemical spill at Suffolk factory

An area of Rookwood Way in Haverhill. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

El Mizouni receives first senior Tunisia call-up

Idris El Mizouni skips past Hull's Todd Kane. Photo: Steve Waller

Suffolk Show Countdown: Excitement builds ahead of county’s biggest day out

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Your questions on the PM race answered

The Rotunda at Ickworth House, Suffolk Picture JUSTIN MINNS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists