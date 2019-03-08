Video

Suffolk Show Countdown: Excitement builds ahead of county's biggest day out

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA SAA

Final preparations are under way for the Suffolk Show, which is set to unveil a host of innovations for this year's event.

Suffolk Show 2019 in numbers 350 acre site, home to the Suffolk Show Over 800 trade stands 3,000 livestock and equine entries 12 competition rings 16 different activity zones – including the Farm Discovery Zone, Military Zone, Sports+ Area and Suffolk Skills Zone. Over 300 volunteer stewards Over 80 sponsors Hundreds of free have-a-go activities

Excitement is building ahead of the two-day action-packed event, which returns to Trinity Park on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, with attractions aimed at all ages.

Before arriving at the show, visitors are encouraged to download the new Suffolk Show 2019 App to start planning their big day out. The interactive App includes useful maps, ring timetables and information on trade stands, as well as a Treasure Trail to follow around the Showground with prizes to win. 'Find Your Car' is a handy new App feature this year, which will help to guide visitors back to their car at the end of a busy day.

New attractions to look out for this year include a spectacular 60ft public viewing platform, built by Ipswich scaffolding firm TH Moss & Sons, which will offer spectacular views across the whole Showground.

The viewing platform is located in the new Real-Life Superheroes area where visitors can meet our county's paramedics, air ambulance, fire service, police service, HM Coastguard, BT Emergency Disaster Crew, RNLI and Addenbrooke's Hospital, as well as explore their life-saving equipment and emergency vehicles.

Suffolk Show's Grand Parade - one of the big attractions Picture: SAA Suffolk Show's Grand Parade - one of the big attractions Picture: SAA

Highlights in the Collins Grand Ring this year are the thrill-seeking Red Devils army parachute display team and the Imps Motorcycle Display Team who will be wowing the crowds with high-energy stunts on both show days.

The show, organised by the Suffolk Agricultural Association, will be highlighting the importance of food and farming in the county with a new interactive display on oilseed farming in the new Farming Live area. Visitors can meet local farmers and learn how food is grown and harvested in Suffolk, as well as get close to animals in the Farm Discovery Zone and explore giant tractors in the Agricultural Machinery Area.

Show directorr Bee Kemball said: "The excitement is building here at Trinity Park as we enter the final few days before gates open for the Suffolk Show 2019. We're pleased to offer lots of new attractions this year, as well as free have-a-go activities, local shopping opportunities and interactive ring displays for the whole family to enjoy.

"The Suffolk Show is a spectacular celebration of all that makes our county great, and we can't wait to welcome the crowds for what is set to be another fantastic event."

Advance tickets for this year's Suffolk Show are on sale to midnight on May 28, at £28 for adults while children aged under 15 will once again receive free entry.