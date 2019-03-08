Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

Suffolk Show 2019: Cattle interbreed titles go out of county as impressive entries from Kent and Hertfordshire take top spots

PUBLISHED: 15:45 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 30 May 2019

Supreme Champion David Sapsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Supreme Champion David Sapsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The top interbreed cattle awards at the Suffolk Show went to deserving competitors out of the region this year - but delighted Suffolk and Essex farmers still had their moment of glory after scooping the reserve spots to two impressive winners.

Supreme Champion David Sapsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSupreme Champion David Sapsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In the dairy section, top spot went to Holly Dyer of Kent milk producers Oncoland Holsteins whose cow, Onco Art Mandy, impressed judge James Hudson with its balance and milk production. The two winning cows "came to the top really easily", he said.

Over in the beef cattle ring, David and Lesley Sapsed of Hitchin in Hertfordshire, took the crown with Heathbrow Important, a two-year-old British Simmental bull.

MORE - Essex dairy farmers follow up on last year's success with another win for Ayrshire cow

Second in the dairy section was a delighted John Smith of Smith Farms Clacton, St Osyth, with Holstein cow Wigboro Altarush Durose.

And the beef runner-up was the Knox family at Nayland, near Colchester, with Charolais heifer Balbithan Nancy.

Holly Dyer with her champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHolly Dyer with her champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holly Dyer, whose husband, Ben, is herd manager at Oncoland Holsteins and works for dairy farm owner Ronald Billinds, who runs a 290 cow herd of Holsteins at Dartford, said she was "ecstatic" at the win.

You may also want to watch:

"This is our first interbreed, so this is really special," she said. "We just do this for fun, This is our holiday and we always bring our favourite cows to shows."

Onco Art Mandy, who has had two calves, one just seven weeks ago. "To come out and look as good as she is is phenomenal," said Holly. "This is her fourth year of showing and each year she's done very well. She's a massive producer."

John Smith with his reserve dairy cow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJohn Smith with his reserve dairy cow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

John Smith said he was "really pleased" with his reserve win. "She's up against a good Holstein here," he said.

In the beef cattle contest, David Sapsed said home-bred bull Heathbrow Important had lived up to its name. "He's turning out to be very important," he said.

He and his wife have been coming to the show for 40 years, initially showing dairy cattle before switching to beef production in 1998.

"It's a lovely show - when the sun shines it's one of the best," he said.

Hannah Knox with her reserve champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHannah Knox with her reserve champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hannah and Ellie Knox said their two-year-old reserve champion, from the Drumshane herd at Wissington Grove Farm, had done well in previous show and they were "very happy" with the result.

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LIVE: News and photos from day two of Suffolk Show

Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day two

Pixie and Xavier having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stay indoors and keep windows closed’: Fire crews rush to diesel tank blaze

The fire at Redcastle Farm, Great Barton, has set a diesel tank, crop sprayer, garage and barn alight Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

From 23 stone to BJJ black belt and international commentator - Josh Palmer’s remarkable story

Josh Palmer presenting Polaris with MMA icon Dan Hardy. Picture: @ATTACKTHEBACK/INSTAGRAM

Tails wagging as dogs enjoy day out at Suffolk Show

Dogs of all shapes and sizes had a great day out at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists