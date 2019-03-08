Video

Suffolk Show 2019: Cattle interbreed titles go out of county as impressive entries from Kent and Hertfordshire take top spots

Supreme Champion David Sapsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The top interbreed cattle awards at the Suffolk Show went to deserving competitors out of the region this year - but delighted Suffolk and Essex farmers still had their moment of glory after scooping the reserve spots to two impressive winners.

Supreme Champion David Sapsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Supreme Champion David Sapsted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In the dairy section, top spot went to Holly Dyer of Kent milk producers Oncoland Holsteins whose cow, Onco Art Mandy, impressed judge James Hudson with its balance and milk production. The two winning cows "came to the top really easily", he said.

Over in the beef cattle ring, David and Lesley Sapsed of Hitchin in Hertfordshire, took the crown with Heathbrow Important, a two-year-old British Simmental bull.

Second in the dairy section was a delighted John Smith of Smith Farms Clacton, St Osyth, with Holstein cow Wigboro Altarush Durose.

And the beef runner-up was the Knox family at Nayland, near Colchester, with Charolais heifer Balbithan Nancy.

Holly Dyer with her champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Holly Dyer with her champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holly Dyer, whose husband, Ben, is herd manager at Oncoland Holsteins and works for dairy farm owner Ronald Billinds, who runs a 290 cow herd of Holsteins at Dartford, said she was "ecstatic" at the win.

"This is our first interbreed, so this is really special," she said. "We just do this for fun, This is our holiday and we always bring our favourite cows to shows."

Onco Art Mandy, who has had two calves, one just seven weeks ago. "To come out and look as good as she is is phenomenal," said Holly. "This is her fourth year of showing and each year she's done very well. She's a massive producer."

John Smith with his reserve dairy cow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN John Smith with his reserve dairy cow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

John Smith said he was "really pleased" with his reserve win. "She's up against a good Holstein here," he said.

In the beef cattle contest, David Sapsed said home-bred bull Heathbrow Important had lived up to its name. "He's turning out to be very important," he said.

He and his wife have been coming to the show for 40 years, initially showing dairy cattle before switching to beef production in 1998.

"It's a lovely show - when the sun shines it's one of the best," he said.

Hannah Knox with her reserve champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Hannah Knox with her reserve champion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hannah and Ellie Knox said their two-year-old reserve champion, from the Drumshane herd at Wissington Grove Farm, had done well in previous show and they were "very happy" with the result.