Suffolk Show 2019 - List of winners
PUBLISHED: 12:26 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 29 May 2019
Archant
Here's a list of the winners from this year's Suffolk Show.
HEAVY HORSES
CLYDESDALE
56: Clydesdale - Stallion, Mare, Gelding, 4 years old or over: JW & M McIntyre
57: Clydesdale - Colt, Filly of Gelding, 1,2 or 3 years old: P T Smith & Sons & S Keene
58: Clydesdale - Special: The Clydesdale Horse Society Shield: P T Smith & Sons & S Keene
59: Clydesdale - Champion - Best Exhibit: JW & M McIntyre
TURNOUTS - ANY HEAVY BREED
63: The Heavy Horse Pairs Trade Turnout - J Goodwin
64: The Heavy Horse Pairs Agricultural Turnout - Banham Zoo
65: Special - Best Suffolk Pair from - Banham Zoo
LIGHT HORSES
UNAFFILIATED RIDDEN HUNTER
93: Unaffiliated Ridden Hunter - Mrs S Hill
RIHS AMATEUR RIDDEN HUNTERS
94: Ridden Amateur Lightweight or Small Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, capable of carrying up to 12 stone 7lbs - Louenna Hood
95: Ridden Amateur Middleweight or Heavyweight Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, capable of carrying over 12 stone 7lbs - Mrs Helen Cowley
96: Champion - Best Amateur Hunter - Louenna Hood
RIHS RIDDEN HUNTERS
97: Ridden Lightweight Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, capable of carrying up to 12 stone 7lbs - Mrs L Leeman
98: Ridden Middleweight Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, capable of carrying over 12 stone 7lbs but not exceeding 14 stone - Mr & Mrs A Bowie
99: Ridden Heavyweight Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, to carry over 14 stone - Her Majesty the Queen
100: Champion - Best Ridden Hunter - Mrs L Leeman
THE OSBORNE REFRIGERATORS DOUBLE HARNESS SCURRY CHAMPIONSHIP
197: Scurry - Pair. 122cms and under, to be driven to a four-wheeled vehicle - Mrs Stacie Leach
SHOW HUNTER PONIES
208: Lead rein pony of hunter type, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old and over, not exceeding 122cms - Miss Angharad Ellis Owen
209: RIHS Pony of Show Hunter Type, 4 years old or over, not exceeding 122cms - Ms Lucy Viner
210: RIHS Pony of Show Hunter Type, 4 years old or over, exceeding 122cms but not exceeding 133cms - Samantha Stanley
211: RIHS Pony of Show Hunter Type, 4 years old or over, exceeding 133cms but not exceeding 143cms - Helen Gough
213: SHP - Champion - Best Exhibit - Helen Gough
MOUNTAIN & MOORLAND NOVICE WORKING HUNTER PONY CHAMPIONSHIP
225: M&M Novice WHP - Stallion, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, not exceeding 122cms.
227: M&M Novice WHP - Stallion, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, exceeding 133cms but not exceeding 143cms - Miss Janice Wardle
228: M&M Novice WHP - Stallion, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, exceeding 143cms but not exceeding 148cms (with the exception of Dales and Welsh Section D Cobs) - Miss Amelia Short
229: M&M Novice WHP - Champion - Best Exhibit - Miss L Hillyard
LEAD REIN & FIRST RIDDEN MOUNTAIN & MOORLAND
235: Lead Rein Mountain & Moorland - Gill Neve
236: First Ridden Dartmoor, Exmoor, Shetland and New Forrest - Mrs H Gendall
237: First Ridden Welsh (Section A&B) - Terri Guyett
238: Lead Rein & First Ridden - Champion - Gill Neve
DARTMOOR & EXMOOR
252: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Dartmoor. Mare, Stallion or Gelding, 4 years old or over, or Colt 2 or 3 years old - Lynda Calcutt
253: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Special - Best Dartmoor foal from previous class - None
254: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Exmoor Mare, Stallion or Gelding, 4 years old or over - Susannah Muir
256: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Special - Best Exmoor foal from previous class - None
257: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Special - Best Yearling in Previous class - Mrs E Barker
258: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Champion - Best Dartmoor Pony - Lynda Calcutt
259: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Champion - Best Exmoor Pony - Susannah Muir
DALES, FELL and HIGHLAND
260: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Mare, Stallion or Gelding, 4 years old or over - Mrs C Thorpe
261: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Special - Best Foal from previous class - None 262: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Filly, Colt or Gelding, 1, 2 or 3 years old - Mrs Gemma Allen
263: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Special - Best Yearling in previous class - Miss Kt Brewster
264: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Champion - Best Dales Pony - Mrs Gemma Allen
265: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Champion - Best Fell Pony - Miss Sarah Nelson
266: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Champion - Best Highland Pony - Mrs C Thorpe
267: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Special - Mrs C Thorpe
CATTLE
HOLSTEIN
373: Holstein - Maiden Heifer, 12-18 months of age on the day of the Show - S&T Wake
374: Holstein- in Calf Heifer. Entries must be in calf and due to calve before two years and nine months of age - Designer Holsteins
375: Holstein - Dry Cow, at least five months in calf with second calf - Cawston Limited C R
377: Holstein - Cow in milk, having calved twice - Mrs Holly Dyer
378: Holstein - Cow in milk, having calved three times - S&T Wake
379: Holstein - Cow in milk, having calved four or more times - Smith Farms Clacton Ltd
380: Holstein - Champion Heifer - Designer Holsteins
381: Holstein- Champion Cow - Mrs Holly Dyer
382: Holstein - Breed of Champion - Champions and Reserve Champions to parade - Mrs Holly Dyer
384: Holstein - Group of Three - Best Group of Three drawn from the Holstein breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - Smith Farms Clacton Ltd.
ABERDEEN ANGUS
427: Aberdeen Angus - Bull, born before 1 January 2018 - Shadwell Estate Co Ltd.
428: Aberdeen Angus - Bull, born on or after 1 January 2018 - Meadowbrook
429: Aberdeen Angus - Champion Bull - Shadwell Estate Co Ltd.
430: Aberdeen Angus- Heifer, born on or after 1 January 2018 - Overbury Hall Angus
431: Aberdeen Angus - Heifer, born on or after 1 January 2017 and before 1 January 2018 - Hardwick Farms
432: Aberdeen Angus - Cow in milk or in calf, born before 1 January 2017 - Overbury Hall Angus
433: Aberdeen Angus- Champion Female - Overbury Hall Angus
434: Aberdeen Angus - Breed Champion - The Champion and Reserve Champion Bull and Female to parade. The Aberdeen Angus Society Championship Sash and Commemorative Medal to the Champion - Overbury Hall Angus
435: Aberdeen Angus - Special - Best exhibit owned and bred by the exhibitor. The Aberdeen Angus Society Rosette - Overbury Hall Angus
436: Aberdeen Angus - Special - Best Group of Three drawn from the Aberdeen Angus breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - Overbury Hall Angus
LINCOLN RED
457: Lincoln Red - Heifer, born on or after 1 January 2018 - R M Shaw & A J Goate
458: Lincoln Red - Heifer, born on or between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2017 - Mr & Mrs R W Mann
459: Lincoln Red - Cow, in milk, in calf or with calf at foot, born before 1 January 2017 - Mr & Mrs R W Mann
460: Lincoln Red - Champion Female -Mr & Mrs R W Mann
461: Lincoln Red - Bull, born on or after 1 January 2018 - Mr & Mrs R W Mann
463: Lincoln Red - Champion Bull - Mr & Mrs R W Mann
464: Lincoln Red - Breed Champion - The Champion and Reserve Champion Bull and Female to parade - Mr & Mrs R W Mann
465: Lincoln Red - Special- Best Group of Three drawn from the Lincoln Red breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - Mr & Mrs R W Mann
SOUTH DEVON
477: South Devon - Bull, born before 1 January 2018 - M E & T E Broome
479: South Devon- Champion Bull - M E & T E Broome
481: South Devon- Maiden Heifer born in 2018 - Skreens Herd
482: South Devon- Cow with calf at foot who has had a full term calf since 1 June 2018 - Bures Farm Partnership
483: South Devon - Champion Female - Bures Farm Partnership
484: South Devon - Breed Champion - The Champion and Reserve Champion Bull and Female to parade - M E & T E Broome
485: South Devon - Special - Best Group of Three drawn from the South Devon breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - Kendle-Beef
BRITISH SIMMENTAL
496: British Simmental - Bull born on or after 1 January 2018 - Mrs Sharrie Cade
497: British Simmental - Bull born before 1 January 2018 - D A & L A Sapsed
498: British Simmental - Champion Bull - D A & L A Sapsed
499: British Simmental- Heifer born in 2018 - D A & L A Sapsed
500: British Simmental- Heifer born in 2017 - Mrs Sharrie Cade
501: British Simmental - Cow in milk or in calf or Heifer in calf, born in 2016, having calved before 3 years of age - Mr & Mrs L J Dowley
502: British Simmental - Cow in milk or in calf born before 1 January 2016 -Mr & Mrs L J Dowley
503: British Simmental - Champion Female - Mrs Sharrie Cade
504: British Simmental- Breed Champion - The Champion and Reserve Champion Bull and Female to parade - D A & L A Sapsed
505: British Simmental - Special - Best Group of Three drawn from the British Simmental breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - D A & L A Sapsed
COMMERCIAL BEEF
518: Commercial Beef - Steer or Heifer any breed or cross sired by a native bull, suitable for the butcher - W Ketley
519: Commercial Beef - Steer, any breed or cross (not shown in any breed class) suitable for the butcher - Mike Dickens & Family
520: Commercial Beef- Heifer any breed or cross (not shown in any breed class) suitable for the butcher - T A & LC Lyon & Son
521: Commercial Beef - Champion - Best Butcher's Beast - T A & LC Lyon & Son
522: Commercial Beef - Special- Best Animal under 500kg - T A & LC Lyon & Son
SHEEP
COLOURED RYELAND
552: Coloured Ryeland - Ram any age - Peter Stapleford Jaques
553: Coloured Ryeland - Ram Lamb - Mr & Mrs Hughes & Family
554: Coloured Ryeland- Ewe any age - Shadowland Coloured Ryelands
555: Coloured Ryeland- Ewe lamb - Mrs Kim Dolden
556: Coloured Ryeland - Champion - Best exhibit - Shadowland Coloured Ryelands
558: Group of three- Mr & Mrs Hughes & Family
SOUTHDOWN
586: Southdown - Aged ram, shorn bare on or after 1 February 2019 - E J & P J Cresswell
587: Southdown- Shearling ram, shorn bare on or after 1 February 2019 - Wakeham- Dawson & Harmer
588: Southdown - Ram lamb, born after 1 January 2019 - Mrs Elizabeth Sargent
589: Southdown - Aged ewe shorn bare on or after 1 February 2019 - Joshua Jack
590: Southdown - Shearling ewe shorn bare on or after 1 February 2019 - Wakeham- Dawson & Harmer
591: Southdown - Ewe lamb born after 1 January 2019 - Mrs Elizabeth Sargent
592: Southdown - Group of four, comprising a ram (shearling or over), a ram lamb, a ewe (shearling or over) and a ewe lamb - Amy Readhead Higgins
593: Southdown - Breed Champion- Male or Female - Wakeham- Dawson & Harmer
WENSLEYDALE
594: Wensleydale - Aged ram - Mrs Serena Plenderleith
595: Wensleydale- Shearling ram - Mrs Serena Plenderleith
596: Wensleydale - Ram lamb - C A Coe & Son
597: Wensleydale - Champion - Best male - Mrs Serena Plenderleith
598: Wensleydale - Aged ewe - Mrs Serena Plenderleith
599: Wensleydale- Yearling ewe in full wool - Mrs Susan Holdich
OTHER NATIVE BREEDS
623: Native Breeds - Ram any age - Whitehead Sisters
624: Native Breeds - Ram Lamb - M F & G Sprake
625: Native Breeds - Champion- Best Male - Whitehead Sisters
TEXEL
639: Texel - Shearling ram - Stephen Cobbald
640: Texel - Ram lamb dropped in 2019 - Stephen Cobbald
641: Texel - Shearling ewe - Stephen Cobbald
642: Texel - Ewe lamb dropped in 2019 - Ulmus Flock
643: Texel - Group of three owned and bred by exhibitor - Ulmus Flock
644: Texel - Champion- Best Exhibit - Stephen Cobbald
645: Texel - Special- Best Pair. One male and one female being the best representation of the Breed, not necessarily in the same ownership - Stephen Cobbald
COMMERCIAL SHEEP & BUTCHERS' LAMBS
660: Commercial Sheep - Single ewe, any age, with her own lamb(s) at foot - S J Theobalds Beltex
661: Commercial Sheep - Two Cross-Bred Ewe Lambs - Eileen Etheridge
662: Commercial Sheep - Two Cross-Bred Shearling Ewes to be shorn, but not before 1st May 2019 -T & J Martin
663: Commercial Sheep - Champion - Best Exhibit in the previous three classes- S J Theobalds Beltex
664: Commercial Sheep - Pair of lambs of any pure breed or cross, suitable for the butcher - Bures Farm Partnership
665: Commercial Sheep - Pair of lambs of any pure breed or cross, suitable for the butcher - Beckbred Livestock
666: Special - Best pair of lambs sired by a Suffolk ram - Mint & Mustard Produce
FLEECE COMPETITION
668: Fine (including Down and Down Cross) - Tim Pratt
669: Medium (Including Half-Bred, Kent, Texel, Lleyn) - J McInnes Skinner
671: Naturally Coloured (including Jacob, Herdwick, Black Welsh Mountain or any other naturally coloured pure-bred or cross-bred fleece) - Mr V Sander
672: Champion - Best Fleece - Mr V Sander