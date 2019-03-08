Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 12:26 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 29 May 2019

Cattle enjoying the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cattle enjoying the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Here's a list of the winners from this year's Suffolk Show.

HEAVY HORSES

CLYDESDALE

56: Clydesdale - Stallion, Mare, Gelding, 4 years old or over: JW & M McIntyre

57: Clydesdale - Colt, Filly of Gelding, 1,2 or 3 years old: P T Smith & Sons & S Keene

58: Clydesdale - Special: The Clydesdale Horse Society Shield: P T Smith & Sons & S Keene

59: Clydesdale - Champion - Best Exhibit: JW & M McIntyre

TURNOUTS - ANY HEAVY BREED

63: The Heavy Horse Pairs Trade Turnout - J Goodwin

64: The Heavy Horse Pairs Agricultural Turnout - Banham Zoo

65: Special - Best Suffolk Pair from - Banham Zoo

LIGHT HORSES

UNAFFILIATED RIDDEN HUNTER

93: Unaffiliated Ridden Hunter - Mrs S Hill

RIHS AMATEUR RIDDEN HUNTERS

94: Ridden Amateur Lightweight or Small Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, capable of carrying up to 12 stone 7lbs - Louenna Hood

95: Ridden Amateur Middleweight or Heavyweight Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, capable of carrying over 12 stone 7lbs - Mrs Helen Cowley

96: Champion - Best Amateur Hunter - Louenna Hood

RIHS RIDDEN HUNTERS

97: Ridden Lightweight Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, capable of carrying up to 12 stone 7lbs - Mrs L Leeman

98: Ridden Middleweight Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, capable of carrying over 12 stone 7lbs but not exceeding 14 stone - Mr & Mrs A Bowie

99: Ridden Heavyweight Hunter, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, to carry over 14 stone - Her Majesty the Queen

100: Champion - Best Ridden Hunter - Mrs L Leeman

THE OSBORNE REFRIGERATORS DOUBLE HARNESS SCURRY CHAMPIONSHIP

197: Scurry - Pair. 122cms and under, to be driven to a four-wheeled vehicle - Mrs Stacie Leach

SHOW HUNTER PONIES

208: Lead rein pony of hunter type, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old and over, not exceeding 122cms - Miss Angharad Ellis Owen

209: RIHS Pony of Show Hunter Type, 4 years old or over, not exceeding 122cms - Ms Lucy Viner

210: RIHS Pony of Show Hunter Type, 4 years old or over, exceeding 122cms but not exceeding 133cms - Samantha Stanley

211: RIHS Pony of Show Hunter Type, 4 years old or over, exceeding 133cms but not exceeding 143cms - Helen Gough

213: SHP - Champion - Best Exhibit - Helen Gough

MOUNTAIN & MOORLAND NOVICE WORKING HUNTER PONY CHAMPIONSHIP

225: M&M Novice WHP - Stallion, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, not exceeding 122cms.

227: M&M Novice WHP - Stallion, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, exceeding 133cms but not exceeding 143cms - Miss Janice Wardle

228: M&M Novice WHP - Stallion, Mare or Gelding, 4 years old or over, exceeding 143cms but not exceeding 148cms (with the exception of Dales and Welsh Section D Cobs) - Miss Amelia Short

229: M&M Novice WHP - Champion - Best Exhibit - Miss L Hillyard

LEAD REIN & FIRST RIDDEN MOUNTAIN & MOORLAND

235: Lead Rein Mountain & Moorland - Gill Neve

236: First Ridden Dartmoor, Exmoor, Shetland and New Forrest - Mrs H Gendall

237: First Ridden Welsh (Section A&B) - Terri Guyett

238: Lead Rein & First Ridden - Champion - Gill Neve

DARTMOOR & EXMOOR

252: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Dartmoor. Mare, Stallion or Gelding, 4 years old or over, or Colt 2 or 3 years old - Lynda Calcutt

253: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Special - Best Dartmoor foal from previous class - None

254: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Exmoor Mare, Stallion or Gelding, 4 years old or over - Susannah Muir

256: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Special - Best Exmoor foal from previous class - None

257: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Special - Best Yearling in Previous class - Mrs E Barker

258: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Champion - Best Dartmoor Pony - Lynda Calcutt

259: I/H Dartmoor & Exmoor - Champion - Best Exmoor Pony - Susannah Muir

DALES, FELL and HIGHLAND

260: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Mare, Stallion or Gelding, 4 years old or over - Mrs C Thorpe

261: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Special - Best Foal from previous class - None 262: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Filly, Colt or Gelding, 1, 2 or 3 years old - Mrs Gemma Allen

263: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Special - Best Yearling in previous class - Miss Kt Brewster

264: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Champion - Best Dales Pony - Mrs Gemma Allen

265: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Champion - Best Fell Pony - Miss Sarah Nelson

266: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Champion - Best Highland Pony - Mrs C Thorpe

267: I/H Dales, Fell & Highland - Special - Mrs C Thorpe

CATTLE

HOLSTEIN

373: Holstein - Maiden Heifer, 12-18 months of age on the day of the Show - S&T Wake

374: Holstein- in Calf Heifer. Entries must be in calf and due to calve before two years and nine months of age - Designer Holsteins

375: Holstein - Dry Cow, at least five months in calf with second calf - Cawston Limited C R

377: Holstein - Cow in milk, having calved twice - Mrs Holly Dyer

378: Holstein - Cow in milk, having calved three times - S&T Wake

379: Holstein - Cow in milk, having calved four or more times - Smith Farms Clacton Ltd

380: Holstein - Champion Heifer - Designer Holsteins

381: Holstein- Champion Cow - Mrs Holly Dyer

382: Holstein - Breed of Champion - Champions and Reserve Champions to parade - Mrs Holly Dyer

384: Holstein - Group of Three - Best Group of Three drawn from the Holstein breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - Smith Farms Clacton Ltd.

ABERDEEN ANGUS

427: Aberdeen Angus - Bull, born before 1 January 2018 - Shadwell Estate Co Ltd.

428: Aberdeen Angus - Bull, born on or after 1 January 2018 - Meadowbrook

429: Aberdeen Angus - Champion Bull - Shadwell Estate Co Ltd.

430: Aberdeen Angus- Heifer, born on or after 1 January 2018 - Overbury Hall Angus

431: Aberdeen Angus - Heifer, born on or after 1 January 2017 and before 1 January 2018 - Hardwick Farms

432: Aberdeen Angus - Cow in milk or in calf, born before 1 January 2017 - Overbury Hall Angus

433: Aberdeen Angus- Champion Female - Overbury Hall Angus

434: Aberdeen Angus - Breed Champion - The Champion and Reserve Champion Bull and Female to parade. The Aberdeen Angus Society Championship Sash and Commemorative Medal to the Champion - Overbury Hall Angus

435: Aberdeen Angus - Special - Best exhibit owned and bred by the exhibitor. The Aberdeen Angus Society Rosette - Overbury Hall Angus

436: Aberdeen Angus - Special - Best Group of Three drawn from the Aberdeen Angus breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - Overbury Hall Angus

LINCOLN RED

457: Lincoln Red - Heifer, born on or after 1 January 2018 - R M Shaw & A J Goate

458: Lincoln Red - Heifer, born on or between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2017 - Mr & Mrs R W Mann

459: Lincoln Red - Cow, in milk, in calf or with calf at foot, born before 1 January 2017 - Mr & Mrs R W Mann

460: Lincoln Red - Champion Female -Mr & Mrs R W Mann

461: Lincoln Red - Bull, born on or after 1 January 2018 - Mr & Mrs R W Mann

463: Lincoln Red - Champion Bull - Mr & Mrs R W Mann

464: Lincoln Red - Breed Champion - The Champion and Reserve Champion Bull and Female to parade - Mr & Mrs R W Mann

465: Lincoln Red - Special- Best Group of Three drawn from the Lincoln Red breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - Mr & Mrs R W Mann

SOUTH DEVON

477: South Devon - Bull, born before 1 January 2018 - M E & T E Broome

479: South Devon- Champion Bull - M E & T E Broome

481: South Devon- Maiden Heifer born in 2018 - Skreens Herd

482: South Devon- Cow with calf at foot who has had a full term calf since 1 June 2018 - Bures Farm Partnership

483: South Devon - Champion Female - Bures Farm Partnership

484: South Devon - Breed Champion - The Champion and Reserve Champion Bull and Female to parade - M E & T E Broome

485: South Devon - Special - Best Group of Three drawn from the South Devon breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - Kendle-Beef

BRITISH SIMMENTAL

496: British Simmental - Bull born on or after 1 January 2018 - Mrs Sharrie Cade

497: British Simmental - Bull born before 1 January 2018 - D A & L A Sapsed

498: British Simmental - Champion Bull - D A & L A Sapsed

499: British Simmental- Heifer born in 2018 - D A & L A Sapsed

500: British Simmental- Heifer born in 2017 - Mrs Sharrie Cade

501: British Simmental - Cow in milk or in calf or Heifer in calf, born in 2016, having calved before 3 years of age - Mr & Mrs L J Dowley

502: British Simmental - Cow in milk or in calf born before 1 January 2016 -Mr & Mrs L J Dowley

503: British Simmental - Champion Female - Mrs Sharrie Cade

504: British Simmental- Breed Champion - The Champion and Reserve Champion Bull and Female to parade - D A & L A Sapsed

505: British Simmental - Special - Best Group of Three drawn from the British Simmental breed classes, the property of the same exhibitor - D A & L A Sapsed

COMMERCIAL BEEF

518: Commercial Beef - Steer or Heifer any breed or cross sired by a native bull, suitable for the butcher - W Ketley

519: Commercial Beef - Steer, any breed or cross (not shown in any breed class) suitable for the butcher - Mike Dickens & Family

520: Commercial Beef- Heifer any breed or cross (not shown in any breed class) suitable for the butcher - T A & LC Lyon & Son

521: Commercial Beef - Champion - Best Butcher's Beast - T A & LC Lyon & Son

522: Commercial Beef - Special- Best Animal under 500kg - T A & LC Lyon & Son

SHEEP

COLOURED RYELAND

552: Coloured Ryeland - Ram any age - Peter Stapleford Jaques

553: Coloured Ryeland - Ram Lamb - Mr & Mrs Hughes & Family

554: Coloured Ryeland- Ewe any age - Shadowland Coloured Ryelands

555: Coloured Ryeland- Ewe lamb - Mrs Kim Dolden

556: Coloured Ryeland - Champion - Best exhibit - Shadowland Coloured Ryelands

558: Group of three- Mr & Mrs Hughes & Family

SOUTHDOWN

586: Southdown - Aged ram, shorn bare on or after 1 February 2019 - E J & P J Cresswell

587: Southdown- Shearling ram, shorn bare on or after 1 February 2019 - Wakeham- Dawson & Harmer

588: Southdown - Ram lamb, born after 1 January 2019 - Mrs Elizabeth Sargent

589: Southdown - Aged ewe shorn bare on or after 1 February 2019 - Joshua Jack

590: Southdown - Shearling ewe shorn bare on or after 1 February 2019 - Wakeham- Dawson & Harmer

591: Southdown - Ewe lamb born after 1 January 2019 - Mrs Elizabeth Sargent

592: Southdown - Group of four, comprising a ram (shearling or over), a ram lamb, a ewe (shearling or over) and a ewe lamb - Amy Readhead Higgins

593: Southdown - Breed Champion- Male or Female - Wakeham- Dawson & Harmer

WENSLEYDALE

594: Wensleydale - Aged ram - Mrs Serena Plenderleith

595: Wensleydale- Shearling ram - Mrs Serena Plenderleith

596: Wensleydale - Ram lamb - C A Coe & Son

597: Wensleydale - Champion - Best male - Mrs Serena Plenderleith

598: Wensleydale - Aged ewe - Mrs Serena Plenderleith

599: Wensleydale- Yearling ewe in full wool - Mrs Susan Holdich

OTHER NATIVE BREEDS

623: Native Breeds - Ram any age - Whitehead Sisters

624: Native Breeds - Ram Lamb - M F & G Sprake

625: Native Breeds - Champion- Best Male - Whitehead Sisters

TEXEL

639: Texel - Shearling ram - Stephen Cobbald

640: Texel - Ram lamb dropped in 2019 - Stephen Cobbald

641: Texel - Shearling ewe - Stephen Cobbald

642: Texel - Ewe lamb dropped in 2019 - Ulmus Flock

643: Texel - Group of three owned and bred by exhibitor - Ulmus Flock

644: Texel - Champion- Best Exhibit - Stephen Cobbald

645: Texel - Special- Best Pair. One male and one female being the best representation of the Breed, not necessarily in the same ownership - Stephen Cobbald

COMMERCIAL SHEEP & BUTCHERS' LAMBS

660: Commercial Sheep - Single ewe, any age, with her own lamb(s) at foot - S J Theobalds Beltex

661: Commercial Sheep - Two Cross-Bred Ewe Lambs - Eileen Etheridge

662: Commercial Sheep - Two Cross-Bred Shearling Ewes to be shorn, but not before 1st May 2019 -T & J Martin

663: Commercial Sheep - Champion - Best Exhibit in the previous three classes- S J Theobalds Beltex

664: Commercial Sheep - Pair of lambs of any pure breed or cross, suitable for the butcher - Bures Farm Partnership

665: Commercial Sheep - Pair of lambs of any pure breed or cross, suitable for the butcher - Beckbred Livestock

666: Special - Best pair of lambs sired by a Suffolk ram - Mint & Mustard Produce

FLEECE COMPETITION

668: Fine (including Down and Down Cross) - Tim Pratt

669: Medium (Including Half-Bred, Kent, Texel, Lleyn) - J McInnes Skinner

671: Naturally Coloured (including Jacob, Herdwick, Black Welsh Mountain or any other naturally coloured pure-bred or cross-bred fleece) - Mr V Sander

672: Champion - Best Fleece - Mr V Sander

