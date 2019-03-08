Suffolk Show 2019 - Day two list of winners
PUBLISHED: 09:08 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 30 May 2019
It's day two of the Suffolk Show. Here's more of this year's winners.
GOATS
Junior Handlers
673: Young Handler - Aged 15 years and under on the day of Show - Mrs D M Randall
Dairy Goats
674: Saanen/British Saanen - Female Goat that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the Saanen or British Saanen sections of the Herd Book - Mrs S E Wilman
674A: British Saanen - Female Goat that has born a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the British Saanen section of the Herd Book - C J Nye
675: British Alpine - Female Goat that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the British Alpine section of the Herd Book - Mrs D M Randall
676: Toggenburg/British Toggenburg - Female Goat that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the Toggenburg or British Toggenburg sections of the Herd Book - David Brace
677: Anglo-Nubian - FEMALE GOAT that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the Anglo-Nubian section of the Herd Book - C J Nye
678: Aov - Female Goat that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, any other variety - Mrs S E Wilman
679: Saanen/British Saanen - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, entered in the Saanen or British Saanen sections of the Herd Book - C J Nye
680: British Alpine - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, entered in the British Alpine section of the Herd Book - Mrs D M Randall
681: Toggenburg/British Toggenburg - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, entered in the Toggenburg or British Toggenburg sections of the Herd Book - David Brace
682: Anglo-Nubian - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, entered in the Anglo-Nubian section of the Herd Book - C J Nye
683: Aov - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, any other variety - Ms E J Randall
684: Female Kid over 2 months but not exceeding 1 year, any breed - David Brace
684A: Female Kid, over 2 months but not exceeding 1 year - Mrs D M Randall
690: Champion - Best Exhibit - David Brace
691: Rosette for the Best Goat in Show - David Brace
692: Challenge Certificate for the Best Goat that has borne a kid - David Brace
694: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best Saanen Goat that has borne a kid - Mrs E Wilman
695: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best Toggenburg Goat that has borne a kid - None
696: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best Anglo-Nubian Goat that has borne a kid - C J Nye
697: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best British Alpine Goat that has borne a kid - None
698: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best British Saanen Goat that has borne a kid - C J Nye
699: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best British Toggenburg Goat that has borne a kid - David Brace
700: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best Golden Guernsey Goat that has borne a kid - None
701: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best British Guernsey Goat that has borne a kid - Mrs S E Wilman
702: A Certificate of Merit for the Best British Milker that has borne a kid - None
COMMERCIAL PIGS
733: Commercial - Pair of Pork Pigs, 55-70kg, any breed or cross - P D & G S Mortimer
734: Commercial - Single Pork Pig, 55-70kg, any breed or cross - P D & G S Mortimer
735: Commercial - Pair Of Cutter Pigs, 71-82kg, any breed or cross - S E Kent & Son
736: Commercial - Single Cutter Pig, 71-82kg, any breed or cross - M J Kiddy & Son
737: Commercial- Pair Of Bacon Pigs, 83-95kg, any breed or cross - P D & G S Mortimer
738: Commercial - Single Bacon Pig, 83-95kg, any breed or cross - P D & G S Mortimer
739: Commercial - Pair Of Traditional Pigs, up to 95kg - M J Kiddy & Son
740: Commercial - Single Traditional Pig, up to 95kg - M J Kiddy & Son
741: Commercial Pigs - Special - Best Pair drawn from - P D & G S Mortimer
742: Commercial Pigs Champion - Best single exhibit drawn from - P D & G S Mortimer
PEDIGREE PIGS
LARGE WHITE
757: Large White - Boar, born in 2018 on or after 1 July - Teresa Cook
761: Large White - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 September - Teresa Cook
762: Large White - Gilt, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - M J Kiddy & Son
763: Large White - Special - Best Large White exhibit - Teresa Cook
BERKSHIRE
778: Berkshire - Boar, born in 2018 on or after 1 July - Mrs Marilyn Keymer
779: Berkshire - Boar, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - Eyke Pig Herd
780: Berkshire - Breeding Sow, born before 1 July 2018 - Eyke Pig Herd
781: Berkshire - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 July -Mrs Marilyn Keymer
784: Berkshire - Special - Best Berkshire exhibit - Eyke Pig Herd
GLOUCESTERSHIRE OLD SPOTS
793: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Boar, born on or after 1 January 2019 - Teresa Cook
795: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Gilt, born on or after 1 July 2018 - Mr Joshua Bell-Tye
796: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Gilt, born on or after 1 September 2018 - Teresa Cook
797: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Gilt, born on or after 1 January 2019 - Teresa Cook
798: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Special - Best Gloucestershire Old Spots exhibit - Eyke Pig Herd
LARGE BLACK
806: Large Black - Boar, born on or after 1 July 2018 - P E Churchyard & Son
807: Large Black - Boar, born on or after 1 January 2019 - Ms Maria Naylor
808: Large Black - Breeding Sow, born before 1 July 2018 - Ms Maria Naylor
809: Large Black - Gilt, born on or after 1 July 2018 -P E Churchyard & Son
810: Large Black - Gilt, born on or after 1 September 2018 - Ms Maria Naylor
811: Large Black - Gilt, born on or after 1 January 2019 - Ms Maria Naylor
812: Large Black - Special - Best Large Black exhibit - Ms Maria Naylor
OTHER MODERN BREEDS - Duroc, Hampshire & Welsh
844: Modern Breeds - Boar, born in 2018, on or after 1 July - Wakeham-Dawson & Harmer
845: Modern Breeds - Boar - born in 2019, on or after 1 January - Mr Jason Knaggs
847: Modern Breeds - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 July - Mr Jason Knaggs
848: Modern Breeds - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 September - Wakeham-Dawson & Harmer
849: Modern Breeds - Gilt, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - Mr Jason Knaggs
850: Special - Best Duroc exhibit - Mr Jason Knaggs
851: Special - Best Hampshire exhibit - M J Kiddy & Son
852: Special - Best Welsh exhibit - Wakeham-Dawson & Harmer
OTHER TRADITIONAL BREEDS - British Lop, Middle White, British Saddleback & Oxford Sandy & Black
853: Other Traditional Breeds - Boar, born in 2018, on or after 1 July - Barley Fen Crafts Ltd.
854: Other Traditional Breeds - Boar, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - Barley Fen Crafts Ltd.
855: Other Traditional Breeds - Breeding Sow, born before 1 July 2018 - Mrs Hayley J Lake
856: Other Traditional Breeds - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 July - M J Kiddy & Son
857: Other Traditional Breeds - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 September - Barley Fen Crafts Ltd.
858: Other Traditional Breeds - Gilt, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - Mrs Hayley J Lake
859: Special - Best British Lop exhibit - Mrs Hayley J Lake
860: Special - Best British Saddleback Exhibit - None
861: Special - Best Middle White Exhibit - M J Kiddy & Son
862: Special - Best Oxford Sandy and Black exhibit - Barley Fen Crafts Ltd.
TRADESTAND COMPETITIONS
T1: For the Best Agricultural Dealer or Contractor's Stand exhibiting Machinery or Implements - Thurlow Nunn Standen
T2: For the Best Stand Allied to Agriculture (Non Machinery) - Fair Trade Furniture
T4: For the Stand making the Best Use of Floral Decorations - all tradestands eligible - Fram Farmers Ltd.
T6: For the Best Motor Vehicle Stand - John Banks Ltd - Suzuki
T7: For the Best Stand Representing Education - Easton & Otley College
T8: For the Best Exhibit in Food Retail - Tiny Tipple Company Ltd.
T9: For the Best Exhibit in Catering Retail - Choose Spice
T10: For the Best Stand Representing Environment and/or Countryside - Suffolk Wildlife Trust
T11: For the Best Stand in the Show - Suffolk Wildlife Trust
THE INVENTIVE FARMER COMPETITION
INV1: New Pieces of Equipment - J Shipp
INV2: Modification to Existing Machines - Andrew Fane
INV3: Gadgets - Any simple original device - Michael Beckett
