Suffolk Show 2019 - Day two list of winners

It's day two of the Suffolk Show. Here's more of this year's winners.

GOATS

Junior Handlers

673: Young Handler - Aged 15 years and under on the day of Show - Mrs D M Randall

Dairy Goats

674: Saanen/British Saanen - Female Goat that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the Saanen or British Saanen sections of the Herd Book - Mrs S E Wilman

674A: British Saanen - Female Goat that has born a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the British Saanen section of the Herd Book - C J Nye

675: British Alpine - Female Goat that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the British Alpine section of the Herd Book - Mrs D M Randall

676: Toggenburg/British Toggenburg - Female Goat that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the Toggenburg or British Toggenburg sections of the Herd Book - David Brace

677: Anglo-Nubian - FEMALE GOAT that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, entered in the Anglo-Nubian section of the Herd Book - C J Nye

678: Aov - Female Goat that has borne a kid, any age, in milk, any other variety - Mrs S E Wilman

679: Saanen/British Saanen - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, entered in the Saanen or British Saanen sections of the Herd Book - C J Nye

680: British Alpine - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, entered in the British Alpine section of the Herd Book - Mrs D M Randall

681: Toggenburg/British Toggenburg - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, entered in the Toggenburg or British Toggenburg sections of the Herd Book - David Brace

682: Anglo-Nubian - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, entered in the Anglo-Nubian section of the Herd Book - C J Nye

683: Aov - Goatling that has not borne a kid, over 1 year but not exceeding 2 years, any other variety - Ms E J Randall

684: Female Kid over 2 months but not exceeding 1 year, any breed - David Brace

684A: Female Kid, over 2 months but not exceeding 1 year - Mrs D M Randall

690: Champion - Best Exhibit - David Brace

691: Rosette for the Best Goat in Show - David Brace

692: Challenge Certificate for the Best Goat that has borne a kid - David Brace

694: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best Saanen Goat that has borne a kid - Mrs E Wilman

695: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best Toggenburg Goat that has borne a kid - None

696: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best Anglo-Nubian Goat that has borne a kid - C J Nye

697: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best British Alpine Goat that has borne a kid - None

698: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best British Saanen Goat that has borne a kid - C J Nye

699: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best British Toggenburg Goat that has borne a kid - David Brace

700: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best Golden Guernsey Goat that has borne a kid - None

701: Breed Challenge Certificate for the Best British Guernsey Goat that has borne a kid - Mrs S E Wilman

702: A Certificate of Merit for the Best British Milker that has borne a kid - None

COMMERCIAL PIGS

733: Commercial - Pair of Pork Pigs, 55-70kg, any breed or cross - P D & G S Mortimer

734: Commercial - Single Pork Pig, 55-70kg, any breed or cross - P D & G S Mortimer

735: Commercial - Pair Of Cutter Pigs, 71-82kg, any breed or cross - S E Kent & Son

736: Commercial - Single Cutter Pig, 71-82kg, any breed or cross - M J Kiddy & Son

737: Commercial- Pair Of Bacon Pigs, 83-95kg, any breed or cross - P D & G S Mortimer

738: Commercial - Single Bacon Pig, 83-95kg, any breed or cross - P D & G S Mortimer

739: Commercial - Pair Of Traditional Pigs, up to 95kg - M J Kiddy & Son

740: Commercial - Single Traditional Pig, up to 95kg - M J Kiddy & Son

741: Commercial Pigs - Special - Best Pair drawn from - P D & G S Mortimer

742: Commercial Pigs Champion - Best single exhibit drawn from - P D & G S Mortimer

PEDIGREE PIGS

LARGE WHITE

757: Large White - Boar, born in 2018 on or after 1 July - Teresa Cook

761: Large White - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 September - Teresa Cook

762: Large White - Gilt, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - M J Kiddy & Son

763: Large White - Special - Best Large White exhibit - Teresa Cook

BERKSHIRE

778: Berkshire - Boar, born in 2018 on or after 1 July - Mrs Marilyn Keymer

779: Berkshire - Boar, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - Eyke Pig Herd

780: Berkshire - Breeding Sow, born before 1 July 2018 - Eyke Pig Herd

781: Berkshire - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 July -Mrs Marilyn Keymer

784: Berkshire - Special - Best Berkshire exhibit - Eyke Pig Herd

GLOUCESTERSHIRE OLD SPOTS

793: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Boar, born on or after 1 January 2019 - Teresa Cook

795: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Gilt, born on or after 1 July 2018 - Mr Joshua Bell-Tye

796: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Gilt, born on or after 1 September 2018 - Teresa Cook

797: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Gilt, born on or after 1 January 2019 - Teresa Cook

798: Gloucestershire Old Spots - Special - Best Gloucestershire Old Spots exhibit - Eyke Pig Herd

LARGE BLACK

806: Large Black - Boar, born on or after 1 July 2018 - P E Churchyard & Son

807: Large Black - Boar, born on or after 1 January 2019 - Ms Maria Naylor

808: Large Black - Breeding Sow, born before 1 July 2018 - Ms Maria Naylor

809: Large Black - Gilt, born on or after 1 July 2018 -P E Churchyard & Son

810: Large Black - Gilt, born on or after 1 September 2018 - Ms Maria Naylor

811: Large Black - Gilt, born on or after 1 January 2019 - Ms Maria Naylor

812: Large Black - Special - Best Large Black exhibit - Ms Maria Naylor

OTHER MODERN BREEDS - Duroc, Hampshire & Welsh

844: Modern Breeds - Boar, born in 2018, on or after 1 July - Wakeham-Dawson & Harmer

845: Modern Breeds - Boar - born in 2019, on or after 1 January - Mr Jason Knaggs

847: Modern Breeds - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 July - Mr Jason Knaggs

848: Modern Breeds - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 September - Wakeham-Dawson & Harmer

849: Modern Breeds - Gilt, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - Mr Jason Knaggs

850: Special - Best Duroc exhibit - Mr Jason Knaggs

851: Special - Best Hampshire exhibit - M J Kiddy & Son

852: Special - Best Welsh exhibit - Wakeham-Dawson & Harmer

OTHER TRADITIONAL BREEDS - British Lop, Middle White, British Saddleback & Oxford Sandy & Black

853: Other Traditional Breeds - Boar, born in 2018, on or after 1 July - Barley Fen Crafts Ltd.

854: Other Traditional Breeds - Boar, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - Barley Fen Crafts Ltd.

855: Other Traditional Breeds - Breeding Sow, born before 1 July 2018 - Mrs Hayley J Lake

856: Other Traditional Breeds - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 July - M J Kiddy & Son

857: Other Traditional Breeds - Gilt, born in 2018 on or after 1 September - Barley Fen Crafts Ltd.

858: Other Traditional Breeds - Gilt, born in 2019 on or after 1 January - Mrs Hayley J Lake

859: Special - Best British Lop exhibit - Mrs Hayley J Lake

860: Special - Best British Saddleback Exhibit - None

861: Special - Best Middle White Exhibit - M J Kiddy & Son

862: Special - Best Oxford Sandy and Black exhibit - Barley Fen Crafts Ltd.

TRADESTAND COMPETITIONS

T1: For the Best Agricultural Dealer or Contractor's Stand exhibiting Machinery or Implements - Thurlow Nunn Standen

T2: For the Best Stand Allied to Agriculture (Non Machinery) - Fair Trade Furniture

T4: For the Stand making the Best Use of Floral Decorations - all tradestands eligible - Fram Farmers Ltd.

T6: For the Best Motor Vehicle Stand - John Banks Ltd - Suzuki

T7: For the Best Stand Representing Education - Easton & Otley College

T8: For the Best Exhibit in Food Retail - Tiny Tipple Company Ltd.

T9: For the Best Exhibit in Catering Retail - Choose Spice

T10: For the Best Stand Representing Environment and/or Countryside - Suffolk Wildlife Trust

T11: For the Best Stand in the Show - Suffolk Wildlife Trust

THE INVENTIVE FARMER COMPETITION

INV1: New Pieces of Equipment - J Shipp

INV2: Modification to Existing Machines - Andrew Fane

INV3: Gadgets - Any simple original device - Michael Beckett

