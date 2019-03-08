Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk Show 2019: Military Zone shows off Army's best hardware

PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 May 2019

Three of the cadets from Company C, Ryan Pinheiro, Daniel Bradford and Miles Bacon, have been drafted in to help at the showground for the Suffolk Show, directing cars and watching gates to make sure everyone has a ticket Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Three of the cadets from Company C, Ryan Pinheiro, Daniel Bradford and Miles Bacon, have been drafted in to help at the showground for the Suffolk Show, directing cars and watching gates to make sure everyone has a ticket Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

The Suffolk Show 2019 is much more than an agricultural competition - the military also turn out in force to meet the public.

A full range of military vehicles and weapons are on display at the Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORDA full range of military vehicles and weapons are on display at the Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

An Apache Helicopter takes centre stage in the zone, with a Typhoon jet flight simulator on hand to give people a glimpse into how it feels to be in the cockpit of a military aircraft.

Troops and staff from the Royal British Legion, the Royal Air force Association, the Army Air Corps Regiment and the Army Reserves turned out to represent the brave men and women that protect the country.

Royal Anglian Regiment Staff Sargeant Jimmy Jones was talking to the crowds and showing them what weapons his unit is trained to use.

He said: "It's good for people to see where their taxes are being spent. This kind of event is as much about engaging with the public as it is about recruitment.

Families and military fans can check out an Apache helicopter up close ion the Suffolk Show military zone Picture: JAKE FOXFORDFamilies and military fans can check out an Apache helicopter up close ion the Suffolk Show military zone Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

"It goes a long way to showing the umber of different roles in the armed forces and really drives home that we are one Army."

The military zone has a Typhoon jet simulator so you can experience the skies like a real RAF pilot Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe military zone has a Typhoon jet simulator so you can experience the skies like a real RAF pilot Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The 2623 squadron of the Royal Auxillary Air Force Regiment are at the 2019 Suffolk Show, with three members of the squad doing a sponsored run from Ipswich to London Bridge on the day, a 105km trek on a treadmill at their stand Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe 2623 squadron of the Royal Auxillary Air Force Regiment are at the 2019 Suffolk Show, with three members of the squad doing a sponsored run from Ipswich to London Bridge on the day, a 105km trek on a treadmill at their stand Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

You may also want to watch:

Members of the Royal Anglian Regiment at the Suffolk Show, with Staff Sergeant Jimmy Jones centre Picture: JAKE FOXFORDMembers of the Royal Anglian Regiment at the Suffolk Show, with Staff Sergeant Jimmy Jones centre Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Most Read

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crowds heading to Suffolk Show as weather provides the perfect boost

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk Show 2019 - News, travel and photos from around Trinity Park

Ava Cawston with her calf Jan-Nellie at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day one

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA

The Suffolk Show, where tens of thousands will spend tens of millions!

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA

Popular spa forced to shut down after lease is suddenly cancelled

SK Clinic + Spa in Bury St Edmunds has been forced to close down. Photo Alex Kilbee.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists