Suffolk Show 2019: Military Zone shows off Army's best hardware

Three of the cadets from Company C, Ryan Pinheiro, Daniel Bradford and Miles Bacon, have been drafted in to help at the showground for the Suffolk Show, directing cars and watching gates to make sure everyone has a ticket Picture: JAKE FOXFORD JAKE FOXFORD

The Suffolk Show 2019 is much more than an agricultural competition - the military also turn out in force to meet the public.

A full range of military vehicles and weapons are on display at the Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORD A full range of military vehicles and weapons are on display at the Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

An Apache Helicopter takes centre stage in the zone, with a Typhoon jet flight simulator on hand to give people a glimpse into how it feels to be in the cockpit of a military aircraft.

Troops and staff from the Royal British Legion, the Royal Air force Association, the Army Air Corps Regiment and the Army Reserves turned out to represent the brave men and women that protect the country.

Royal Anglian Regiment Staff Sargeant Jimmy Jones was talking to the crowds and showing them what weapons his unit is trained to use.

He said: "It's good for people to see where their taxes are being spent. This kind of event is as much about engaging with the public as it is about recruitment.

Families and military fans can check out an Apache helicopter up close ion the Suffolk Show military zone Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Families and military fans can check out an Apache helicopter up close ion the Suffolk Show military zone Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

"It goes a long way to showing the umber of different roles in the armed forces and really drives home that we are one Army."

The military zone has a Typhoon jet simulator so you can experience the skies like a real RAF pilot Picture: JAKE FOXFORD The military zone has a Typhoon jet simulator so you can experience the skies like a real RAF pilot Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The 2623 squadron of the Royal Auxillary Air Force Regiment are at the 2019 Suffolk Show, with three members of the squad doing a sponsored run from Ipswich to London Bridge on the day, a 105km trek on a treadmill at their stand Picture: JAKE FOXFORD The 2623 squadron of the Royal Auxillary Air Force Regiment are at the 2019 Suffolk Show, with three members of the squad doing a sponsored run from Ipswich to London Bridge on the day, a 105km trek on a treadmill at their stand Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

