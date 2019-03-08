Farmer awarded British Empire Medal at Suffolk Show

Lady Euston presenting Sally Bendall with her BEM Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk farmer has been recognised for her work by being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) at the 2019 Suffolk Show.

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sally Bendall, owner of Hollow Trees Farm, was included in the Queen's New Year's Honours List last year for her services to farming and aiding young people.

As well as spreading the importance of farming and agriculture beyond the county, she has also developed entertaining ways of getting young people engaged in the industry that she admitted may not be glamorous, but is fun and rewarding.

Instead of a trip to Buckingham Palace to collect her award, she was presented with the medal by Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Lady Clare, Countess of Euston - the Queen's representative in Suffolk.

Mrs Bendall said the day was a true honour, adding: "I am very humbled and very, very proud. But I'm only doing my job.

"Everyone needs to eat and we need more young farmers. It is such an exciting industry and I would love for more to get involved."