Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Farmer awarded British Empire Medal at Suffolk Show

PUBLISHED: 13:38 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 30 May 2019

Lady Euston presenting Sally Bendall with her BEM Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lady Euston presenting Sally Bendall with her BEM Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk farmer has been recognised for her work by being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) at the 2019 Suffolk Show.

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sally Bendall, owner of Hollow Trees Farm, was included in the Queen's New Year's Honours List last year for her services to farming and aiding young people.

You may also want to watch:

As well as spreading the importance of farming and agriculture beyond the county, she has also developed entertaining ways of getting young people engaged in the industry that she admitted may not be glamorous, but is fun and rewarding.

Instead of a trip to Buckingham Palace to collect her award, she was presented with the medal by Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Lady Clare, Countess of Euston - the Queen's representative in Suffolk.

Mrs Bendall said the day was a true honour, adding: "I am very humbled and very, very proud. But I'm only doing my job.

"Everyone needs to eat and we need more young farmers. It is such an exciting industry and I would love for more to get involved."

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LIVE: News and photos from day two of Suffolk Show

Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day two

Pixie and Xavier having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tails wagging as dogs enjoy day out at Suffolk Show

Dogs of all shapes and sizes had a great day out at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman taken to Ipswich Hospital after fall on Cornhill

Ambulance at the scene on the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

Farmer awarded British Empire Medal at Suffolk Show

Lady Euston presenting Sally Bendall with her BEM Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists