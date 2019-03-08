Nine quirky stalls to visit at the Suffolk Show

Some of the jewellery at Emily Mortimer Jewellery have been worn by Meghan Markle and members of the Middleton family Picture: JAKE FOXFORD JAKE FOXFORD

The Suffolk Show is full of hundreds of interesting and independent shops from across East Anglia, so here are nine stalls you should check out on your visit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Russell is an independent leather trader at his first Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Mark Russell is an independent leather trader at his first Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Mark Russell Leather

An independent retailer and leathermaker, you can get handmade belts, wallets and luggage tags at Mr Russell's stall.

As an added bonus, and a chance to get a great Fathers Day present, Mr Russell can also emboss it with the initials of whoever you are shopping for.

A favourite of Suffolk superstar Ed sheeran, Hoax have a stall at the Suffolk Show again this year Picture: JAKE FOXFORD A favourite of Suffolk superstar Ed sheeran, Hoax have a stall at the Suffolk Show again this year Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Hoax

Skate fashion brand Hoax are back at the Suffolk Show, with t-shirts and hoodies sporting their latest designs.

Also a favourite of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, the stall is sure to be a hit, so fans of the brand are encouraged to get there early.

Outdoor and adventure goods retailers Hannah and Will Wingfield have their roof tents, bushcraft tools and even a fine range of axes for sale at the Suffolk Shown Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Outdoor and adventure goods retailers Hannah and Will Wingfield have their roof tents, bushcraft tools and even a fine range of axes for sale at the Suffolk Shown Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods

Hannah and Will Wingfield have a huge range of tools and wares for your inner woodsman. Mr Wingfield said: "As early as 9am Saturday we had people talking to us about bushcraft. There's been a really big uptake in people getting involved in outdoor pursuits so we think this will be a great show for us."

They can be easily spotted among the shopping stalls with their roof tent on display, an ideal purchase for anyone getting ready to kit out their campervan.

Christaine Edmonson makes all her hats and fascinators by hand, giving shoppers guidance on what looks best at her Suffolk Show tent Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Christaine Edmonson makes all her hats and fascinators by hand, giving shoppers guidance on what looks best at her Suffolk Show tent Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Designs by Christaine

Christaine Edmondson hand crafts all her fascinators and hats, even taking bespoke orders for those hoping to stand out from the pack.

Ms Edmondson said that with revellers hoping to look their best for the Suffolk Show and the upcoming racing festival at Ascot, she expects to see a lot of people searching for their perfect look.

Suffolk jewellery designer Emily Mortimer Hendry has some beautiful pieces for sale at this year's Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Suffolk jewellery designer Emily Mortimer Hendry has some beautiful pieces for sale at this year's Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Emily Mortimer Jewellery

Suffolk-based designer Emily Mortimer Hendry has her latest designs, her Cosmo Collection, available at her stall.

Her designs have been sported by the Duchess of Sussex and Carole Middleton and her roots in the county make her a popular choice for shoppers looking for a beautiful bracelet, necklace or pair of earrings.

Tailor and owner Monty Fowler is waiting to make you the finest bespoke tweed suit at his tent in the Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Tailor and owner Monty Fowler is waiting to make you the finest bespoke tweed suit at his tent in the Suffolk Show Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Fowler Brothers

Tailor and tweed expert Monty Fowler is back at the Suffolk Show and will dress anyone seeking a bespoke or off-the-rail suit.

Shoppers can choose from a multitude of fabrics and colours, check themselves out in the changing room and have their measurements taken for every garment is tailored perfectly.

The team at Hunt and Feather have a whole range of homeware and decorations using the plumage of the nation's birds, including candles, ornaments and wreaths Picture: JAKE FOXFORD The team at Hunt and Feather have a whole range of homeware and decorations using the plumage of the nation's birds, including candles, ornaments and wreaths Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Hunt and Feather

Hunt and Feather are inspired by the flora and fauna of the English countryside, with shoppers able to pick up rustic prints, decorations and picture frames.

Some of their ornaments, such as their wreaths and candles, incorporate feathers into their design.

Planet Blue has left Portman Road and has a sale on their Ipswich Town kit, with the option to pre-order the 2019/2020 strip as well icture: JAKE FOXFORD Planet Blue has left Portman Road and has a sale on their Ipswich Town kit, with the option to pre-order the 2019/2020 strip as well icture: JAKE FOXFORD

Planet Blue - Ipswich Town

The Town shop has upped roots from Portman Road and moved to Trinity Park for the Suffolk Show.

Tractor boys and girls can pick up discount replica kit, sportswear and even pre-order next season's kit, personalised with their own name and number.

Not many people have room in the boot for a hot tub but the team at Stonham Barns' Hot Tub Showrooms have their finest Jacuzzis on display for potential customers Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Not many people have room in the boot for a hot tub but the team at Stonham Barns' Hot Tub Showrooms have their finest Jacuzzis on display for potential customers Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Hot Tub Showrooms

No one is expected to carry one home or fit it in the boot of the car, but Stonham Barns Hot Tub Showroom has moved to the Suffolk Show to show off the best Jacuzzi's ahead of the summer season.

Experts from the shop are on hand to help you figure out which one would be best for your garden.