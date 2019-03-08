Nine quirky stalls to visit at the Suffolk Show
PUBLISHED: 13:06 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 29 May 2019
JAKE FOXFORD
The Suffolk Show is full of hundreds of interesting and independent shops from across East Anglia, so here are nine stalls you should check out on your visit.
Mark Russell Leather
An independent retailer and leathermaker, you can get handmade belts, wallets and luggage tags at Mr Russell's stall.
As an added bonus, and a chance to get a great Fathers Day present, Mr Russell can also emboss it with the initials of whoever you are shopping for.
Hoax
Skate fashion brand Hoax are back at the Suffolk Show, with t-shirts and hoodies sporting their latest designs.
Also a favourite of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, the stall is sure to be a hit, so fans of the brand are encouraged to get there early.
Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods
Hannah and Will Wingfield have a huge range of tools and wares for your inner woodsman. Mr Wingfield said: "As early as 9am Saturday we had people talking to us about bushcraft. There's been a really big uptake in people getting involved in outdoor pursuits so we think this will be a great show for us."
They can be easily spotted among the shopping stalls with their roof tent on display, an ideal purchase for anyone getting ready to kit out their campervan.
Designs by Christaine
Christaine Edmondson hand crafts all her fascinators and hats, even taking bespoke orders for those hoping to stand out from the pack.
Ms Edmondson said that with revellers hoping to look their best for the Suffolk Show and the upcoming racing festival at Ascot, she expects to see a lot of people searching for their perfect look.
Emily Mortimer Jewellery
Suffolk-based designer Emily Mortimer Hendry has her latest designs, her Cosmo Collection, available at her stall.
Her designs have been sported by the Duchess of Sussex and Carole Middleton and her roots in the county make her a popular choice for shoppers looking for a beautiful bracelet, necklace or pair of earrings.
Fowler Brothers
Tailor and tweed expert Monty Fowler is back at the Suffolk Show and will dress anyone seeking a bespoke or off-the-rail suit.
Shoppers can choose from a multitude of fabrics and colours, check themselves out in the changing room and have their measurements taken for every garment is tailored perfectly.
Hunt and Feather
Hunt and Feather are inspired by the flora and fauna of the English countryside, with shoppers able to pick up rustic prints, decorations and picture frames.
Some of their ornaments, such as their wreaths and candles, incorporate feathers into their design.
Planet Blue - Ipswich Town
The Town shop has upped roots from Portman Road and moved to Trinity Park for the Suffolk Show.
Tractor boys and girls can pick up discount replica kit, sportswear and even pre-order next season's kit, personalised with their own name and number.
Hot Tub Showrooms
No one is expected to carry one home or fit it in the boot of the car, but Stonham Barns Hot Tub Showroom has moved to the Suffolk Show to show off the best Jacuzzi's ahead of the summer season.
Experts from the shop are on hand to help you figure out which one would be best for your garden.