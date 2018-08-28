Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Show set to feature 100 young Elmer the Elephant sculptures

PUBLISHED: 16:40 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:41 08 November 2018

Suffolk Agricultural Association is lead education partner for Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk Picture: SAA

Suffolk Agricultural Association is lead education partner for Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk Picture: SAA

Suffolk Agricultural Association

The organisation behind the Suffolk Show has joined forces with a hospice fundraising drive featuring a lovable fictional elephant.

Comment
From left, Abi Southworth, Suffolk Show; Helen Fomenko, SAA; Jo Beattie, Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, Phillip Ainsworth, SAA chief executive,; and Norman Lloyd, Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk Picture: SAAFrom left, Abi Southworth, Suffolk Show; Helen Fomenko, SAA; Jo Beattie, Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, Phillip Ainsworth, SAA chief executive,; and Norman Lloyd, Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk Picture: SAA

Farming charity Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA) will be doing its bit for Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice as lead education partner in its 2019 art trail, alongside associate education partner Ipswich School.

Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, which follows the huge success of a Pigs Gone Wild art trail in 2016, has a strong education element with a range of opportunities for schools and youth groups to participate.

As well as 50 large Elmer sculptures on the art trail, there will be 100 young Elmers which will be designed and decorated by schools and youth groups across the county. Participating groups must pledge to raise £750 as part of a fundraising competition, with the winner receiving a full-size Elmer to keep.

As education partner, the SAA will host a unique opportunity for people to see Elmer’s Learning Herd, the 100 young Elmer sculptures, at the Suffolk Show on May 29 and 30. The display will be a special preview for show visitors to see all the young Elmers together before the art trail officially opens a few weeks later.

Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk is part of a busy programme of education activities run by the SAA, which aim to inform children and young people about food, farming and the countryside.

SAA chief executive Phillip Ainsworth said his organisation was delighted to be part of Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk and to contribute to the education aspect of the project. “The art trail is a fun way to celebrate our community spirit and diversity in Suffolk.”

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are pleased to be working with SAA as our education partner once again and are really excited for all the opportunities this presents. It will be a fantastic spectacle to see all 100 young Elmer sculptures decorated and on display all together in one place, we think this is going to be something really special.”

Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk follows the successful ‘Pigs Gone Wild’ art trail in 2016, which raised £200,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice and was a highlight of the summer for Ipswich, boosting both visitor numbers and the economy.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Yesterday, 17:17 Jessica Hill
Felixstowe house prices.

Over the past year house prices have been rising steadily across Suffolk and Essex, but hidden in those statistics, some buyers have fared much better than others.

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

Yesterday, 09:18 Jessica Hill
Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

The co-owner of a taxi, coach and mini-bus hire company in Ipswich has blamed a tax gripe with HMRC for the company falling into financial meltdown last month.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 09:08 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Could you change direction, and become a schoolteacher?

Yesterday, 17:29 David Vincent
Now Teach, graduation ceremony for the 2017 cohort of new teachers Picture: NOW TEACH

Now Teach, the education charity which recruits experienced professionals into teaching, is expanding its programme into East Anglia.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide