Suffolk Show set to fall at 'pivotal time for farmers'
PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:23 16 May 2019
Suffolk Agricultural Association
This year's Suffolk Show, showcasing food and farming excellence from the region, is set to come at a 'pivotal' time for farmers and landowners as efforts towards a 'Brexit consensus' continues, an industry leader says.
Ben Underwood, regional director of Country Land and Business Association (CLA) East, said decisions made by politicians over the next few months will have profound effects on many farming and rural businesses.
The Suffolk Show, which takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on May 29 and 30, will demonstrate why thriving rural industries in the East of England are so important to the wider UK economy, he said.
MORE - Logistics boss Bee gears up for her final show
"The Suffolk Show is a unique celebration of the county's best food, farming and agricultural heritage and the CLA has been proud to be involved with the show for many years," said Mr Underwood.
"We are fortunate in the East of England to have some of the most innovative and forward-thinking rural businesses in the country and the Suffolk Show is a fantastic opportunity to recognise that.
"However, the event this year comes at a pivotal time for farmers and landowners. Brexit decisions made by politicians in Westminster in the next few months will undoubtedly have a significant impact on many rural businesses in our region."
You may also want to watch:
He expects Brexit to dominate many conversations with show-goers at CLA-hosted events at the show.
"The extension of the Brexit process to the end of October avoided an abrupt 'no-deal' and its negative consequences for farming and the rural economy. It is essential that this additional time is used to develop a post-Brexit relationship with the EU which delivers as free and frictionless trade as possible, something that simply must be a priority," he said.
"We need a more consensual approach to negotiations in both Westminster and Brussels than has been the case to date, so a deal can be collectively delivered which meets the needs of farming and the wider economy.
"We look forward to attending the Suffolk Show next month and fully expect the topic of Brexit to dominate many conversations."
The CLA will host breakfast events for CLA members and their guests on both days of the Suffolk Show in its marquee (stand 623). It will also host a lunch on the first day. To book, visit www.cla.org.uk.