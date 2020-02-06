Suffolk Show organisers' delight as county showcase crowned 'Show of the Year'

Mark Gadsby, Claire Harris, Dave Ingle from the Royal International horse Show (RIHS) who presented the award, Mike Harris, senior steward of Light Horses, and Alicia Gadsby Picture: COLIN NICHOLAS PHOTOGRAPHY Colin Nicholas Photography

The Suffolk Show has beaten back some of the UK's biggest agricultural events to take the crown in a national competition.

A pony race at the Suffolk Show Picture: PAUL CHAPMAN A pony race at the Suffolk Show Picture: PAUL CHAPMAN

The show - which is run by farming volunteers and supported by agricultural charity the Suffolk Agricultural Association - took Best County/Agricultural Show of the Year at the Showing Council Awards in London on Saturday, February 1, following a public vote.

It was nominated alongside some of the big-hitters in the agricultural show scene, including the Three Counties Show and the Great Yorkshire.

The Showing Council is a national organisation whose membership comprises of a number of the leading national light horse and pony showing societies.

The award recognises the hard work of show committees, secretaries and their teams, with nominations made by member bodies of the council.

Supporters of the shows were invited to cast their vote via the Showing Council website by January 24.

Suffolk Show organisers said they were "honoured" to have been nominated alongside Moreton-in-Marsh Show, Three Counties Show and the Great Yorkshire Show, and thanked everyone who voted for them.

Suffolk Agricultural Association chief executive Phillip Ainsworth said: "The Suffolk Agricultural Association is delighted that the work of the Light Horse Team of volunteer stewards along with the show staff has been acknowledged in this way.

"Our volunteers and staff work tirelessly throughout the year to deliver a show that celebrates everything our county has to offer.

"This award is a wonderful recognition of the dedication and passion of everyone who in involved in planning and staging the Suffolk Show."

Suffolk Show 2020 takes place on Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Early bird tickets are available online at www.suffolkshow.co.uk.