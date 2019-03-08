Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk Show Countdown: Youngsters get inspired about jobs as they take on skills challenges

PUBLISHED: 20:44 22 May 2019

Young people have the ideal opportunity to try new skills and develop early career interests for free at the Suffolk Show�s popular Suffolk Skills Zone Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Young people have the ideal opportunity to try new skills and develop early career interests for free at the Suffolk Show�s popular Suffolk Skills Zone Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Suffolk Agricultural Association

Young people will be given a chance to learn about varied and inspiring careers at this year's Suffolk Show.

Students at Suffolk New College will be showcasing their skills again at the Suffolk Show Skills Zone Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATIONStudents at Suffolk New College will be showcasing their skills again at the Suffolk Show Skills Zone Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

A range of activities from learning how to make a dice, paint graining, spark plug and pit bike challenges, and creating your own hand exfoliant from raw ingredients to mocktail decoration will take place in the popular Suffolk Skills Zone at the show.

The zone, sponsored by Suffolk New College, will showcase the local need for skilled people in a variety of industries, from beauty therapy and creative arts to bricklaying and engineering

Other activities include a forensic anthropology dig, collecting fingerprints and trying to identify who committed the crime with the forensic science team from the college.

Young show-goers can also find out about career opportunities and vocational courses from three Suffolk further education colleges. Students and staff from Suffolk New College, West Suffolk College and Easton and Otley College will be on hand to share advice, explore aspirations and discuss the local jobs market.

Students from three of the four leading further education colleges in Suffolk will be showcasing their skills, such as brickwork, at the Suffolk Skills Zone at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATIONStudents from three of the four leading further education colleges in Suffolk will be showcasing their skills, such as brickwork, at the Suffolk Skills Zone at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Students from the three colleges will also be competing in brickwork, carpentry, and painting and decorating competitions, with the winning student being announced on the second day of the show.

Show director Bee Kemball said: "There's always a great buzz of excitement and sense of wonder at the Suffolk Skills Zone, which continues to be very popular among families and visitors of all ages.

"Inspiring the next generation with vocational skills and career opportunities is very important, and we're delighted to welcome back three of Suffolk's further education establishments to help spark an interest among younger visitors by encouraging them to see and get involved with various types of skills and craftsmanship up close."

From May 18 to midnight on May 28, advance tickets for the Suffolk Show, which takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, cost £28 for adults while children aged under 15 will once again receive free entry.

The Suffolk Show App is now available to download for free again, with new features and a fun new activity trail. For more information and to book tickets visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call the ticket office on 01473 707117.

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

