Suffolk Show Countdown: Youngsters get inspired about jobs as they take on skills challenges

Young people have the ideal opportunity to try new skills and develop early career interests for free at the Suffolk Show�s popular Suffolk Skills Zone Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION Suffolk Agricultural Association

Young people will be given a chance to learn about varied and inspiring careers at this year's Suffolk Show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students at Suffolk New College will be showcasing their skills again at the Suffolk Show Skills Zone Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION Students at Suffolk New College will be showcasing their skills again at the Suffolk Show Skills Zone Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

A range of activities from learning how to make a dice, paint graining, spark plug and pit bike challenges, and creating your own hand exfoliant from raw ingredients to mocktail decoration will take place in the popular Suffolk Skills Zone at the show.

The zone, sponsored by Suffolk New College, will showcase the local need for skilled people in a variety of industries, from beauty therapy and creative arts to bricklaying and engineering

Other activities include a forensic anthropology dig, collecting fingerprints and trying to identify who committed the crime with the forensic science team from the college.

Young show-goers can also find out about career opportunities and vocational courses from three Suffolk further education colleges. Students and staff from Suffolk New College, West Suffolk College and Easton and Otley College will be on hand to share advice, explore aspirations and discuss the local jobs market.

Students from three of the four leading further education colleges in Suffolk will be showcasing their skills, such as brickwork, at the Suffolk Skills Zone at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION Students from three of the four leading further education colleges in Suffolk will be showcasing their skills, such as brickwork, at the Suffolk Skills Zone at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

You may also want to watch:

Students from the three colleges will also be competing in brickwork, carpentry, and painting and decorating competitions, with the winning student being announced on the second day of the show.

Show director Bee Kemball said: "There's always a great buzz of excitement and sense of wonder at the Suffolk Skills Zone, which continues to be very popular among families and visitors of all ages.

"Inspiring the next generation with vocational skills and career opportunities is very important, and we're delighted to welcome back three of Suffolk's further education establishments to help spark an interest among younger visitors by encouraging them to see and get involved with various types of skills and craftsmanship up close."

From May 18 to midnight on May 28, advance tickets for the Suffolk Show, which takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, cost £28 for adults while children aged under 15 will once again receive free entry.

The Suffolk Show App is now available to download for free again, with new features and a fun new activity trail. For more information and to book tickets visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call the ticket office on 01473 707117.